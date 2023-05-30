European Energy, a Danish independent power producer, said it will build its new 250 MW close to a substation owned by Italian grid operator Terna in Sicily. It will occupy a surface of around 200 hectares.From pv magazine Italy Danish renewable energy company European Energy says it has secured all necessary approvals to build a 250 MW solar power plant in Vizzini, in the province of Catania, Sicily, in southern Italy. The company said the PV facility will be located close to a substation owned by Italian grid operator Terna in Vizzini and that it will occupy a surface of around 200 hectares. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...