BCII Enterprises Inc.: BCII and Millionways Announce MVP Launch of Proprietary AI Powered Analyzeminds.com Service Offering

First AI to automatically and scientifically analyze management and employee minds using subject's public words at a reasonable price.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / BCII Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:BCII) ("BCII") announces the commercial MVP launch of Analyzeminds.com. Today's launch follows the successful execution by BCII on a 51/49 joint venture with millionways.me to launch and scale Analyzeminds as an AI investment analysis tool to immediately determine management personality attributes for a monthly subscription fee.

Customers can now visit Analyzeminds.com and search the millionways database for any individual, corporate executive or employee. Our technology will then locate any communication, written or spoken by the subject. The overwhelming majority of people, particularly those in the business world, will have sufficient publicly available communication on social media platforms for Analyzeminds to perform their analysis. If communication is not available publicly, users can upload text, email or audio recordings. Analyzeminds will initially charge $2 per query and eventually move to a subscription based revenue model.

millionways' AI, which has been trained on over 7000 diverse interviews and analyzed by over 25 licensed psychiatrists with 5 million data points using the 90-year-old PSI theory (millionways.me), immediately compares the subject's true personality versus a series of indices. These indices were created by using the AI to generate full personality profiles of publicly known and rated corporate executives. The profile contains 16 different interactive variables as defined in the PSI theory. For example, our proprietary Fraud index was created from 30 of the most famous, legally proven fraudulent corporate executives (i.e. Bernie Madoff). The 30 known fraudulent managements had a 92% correlation among the 16 personality variables. Analyzeminds.com has also created indices to analyze venture, large cap, medium cap, and small cap executives. The company's philosophy is to allow individuals to receive the actual psychological report and the indices comparison for $2 each and eventually, a monthly subscription.

Another big potential use case for Analyzeminds' AI will be comparing individual personalities. In any business or social setting if the other person knows your personality traits and you do not know theirs, you are at a competitive disadvantage. By analyzing 500 spoken or written words with Analyzeminds.com, an individual could stay competitive or gain an advantage.

Andy Typaldos, CEO of BCII, said "It is hard to imagine that investors, employees, managers, teachers, and parents would not want to spend $2 to use a groundbreaking tool like this that can provide instant analysis on someone's personality, trustworthiness and their propensity to tell the truth in the future. Why would a person not want to compare themselves to Thomas Edison, Elon Musk, JP Morgan, Abraham Lincoln, or any other person that has written or video communication on the internet? I believe the applications for this technology are endless, and that it will evolve into an extremely profitable SaaS business model that will provide big returns for our shareholders."

About millionways

millionways created the world's first emotionally-intelligent A.I. assessment tools, providing next-gen personality insights. Founded in New York, NY in 2017, millionways' disruptive technology is based on first time-digitalized PSI theory, natural language processing, meets several "zeitgeist topics" and can be utilized for B2B and B2C, which makes it a potential - currently untouched - billion dollar market opportunity. millionways was developed, and is continually evolving, through its team of renowned scientists, developers, psychologists, philosophers, deep thinkers, and people who use it. For more information, visit www.millionways.me/#/en.

About BCII Enterprises, Inc.

BCII Enterprises Inc., is a holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling disruptive assets in the blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of BCII Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company"), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

