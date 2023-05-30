Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ("Austral" or "the Company") advises that shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 28 April 2023 at the General Meeting held today at 8:30am (AEST) by way of poll.
A summary of proxy votes and the number of votes cast on each poll is attached, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Release approved by the Company Secretary of Austral Gold, Chelsea Sheridan.
For additional information please contact:
Jose Bordogna
Chief Financial Officer
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 466 892 307
Gareth Quinn
Media and Investor Relations
Republic PR
gareth@republicpr.com.au
+61 417 711 108
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.
OPERATIONS
- Guanaco and Amancaya mines, Antofagasta Province, Chile (100% interest) Open pit and underground. 2023 Forecast: 34,000-38,000 gold equivalent ounces.
- Casposo/Manantiales Mine Complex, San Juan Province, Argentina (100% interest) Gold and silver mine currently in care and maintenance. Strategy is to restart profitable mining operations.
EXPLORATION
CHILE
- Paleocene Belt, Chile
- Guanaco District
- Amancaya District
- Las Pampa District
ARGENTINA
- Triassic Choiyoi Belt
- Indio Belt
- Deseado Massif
EQUITY INVESTMENTS
- Unico Silver Limited, an ASX listed company
- Pampa Metals Corp, a CSE listed company
- Ensign Minerals Inc., private vehicle, Utah, USA
- Rawhide Mine, private vehicle, Fallon, Nevada, USA
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's 2023 forecasted production and its strategy to restart profitable mining operations at it's Casposo/Manantiales Mine Complex.
All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, business integration risks; uncertainty of production, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets especially in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus" uncertainty in the measurement of mineral reserves and resource estimates, Austral's ability 2ttarct and retain qualified personnel and management, potential labour unrest, reclamation and closure requirements for mineral properties; unpredictable risks and hazards related to the development and operation of a mine or mineral property that are beyond the Company's control, the availability of capital to fund all of the Company's projects and other risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on the ASX and on SEDAR. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution
Result
|Resolution
|Resolution
Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|13,138,260
81.88%
|2,579,149
16.07%
|329,207
2.05%
|431,984,708
|13,467,467
83.93%
|2,579,149
16.07%
|431,984,708
|Carried
|2 Re-Election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert
|Ordinary
|Withdrawn
|3 Re-Election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain
|Ordinary
|446,800,310
99.87%
|457,608
0.10%
|151,207
0.03%
|622,199
|447,301,517
99.90%
|457,608
0.10%
|622,199
|Carried
|4 Re-Election of Director - Mr Saul Zang
|Ordinary
|446,799,623
99.87%
|457,985
0.10%
|149,207
0.03%
|624,508
|447,298,830
99.90%
|457,985
0.10%
|624,508
|Carried
|5 Re-Election of Director - Mr Pablo V. Del Carril
|Ordinary
|446,676,375
99.84%
|581,233
0.13%
|149,207
0.03%
|624,508
|447,175,582
99.87%
|581,233
0.13%
|624,508
|Carried
|6 Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski
|Ordinary
|446,676,375
99.84%
|581,233
0.13%
|149,207
0.03%
|624,508
|447,175,582
99.87%
|581,233
0.13%
|624,508
|Carried
|7 Re-Election of Director - Mr Ben Jarvis
|Ordinary
|446,709,547
99.85%
|559,061
0.12%
|149,207
0.03%
|613,508
|447,208,754
99.88%
|559,061
0.12%
|613,508
|Carried
|8 Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities
|Ordinary
|444,697,874
99.35%
|2,757,934
0.62%
|149,207
0.03%
|426,310
|445,197,081
99.38%
|2,757,934
0.62%
|426,310
|Carried
|9 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Limited Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Wayne Hubert
|Ordinary
|Withdrawn
|10 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Limited Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Eduardo Elsztain
|Ordinary
|13,056,431
81.50%
|2,860,379
17.85%
|104,207
0.65%
|432,010,308
|13,160,638
82.15%
|2,860,379
17.85%
|432,010,308
|Carried
|11 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Limited Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Saul Zang
|Ordinary
|13,056,431
79.69%
|2,860,379
17.46%
|466,511
2.85%
|431,648,004
|13,522,942
82.54%
|2,860,379
17.46%
|431,648,004
|Carried
|12 Issue of Unlisted Options under
|13,056,431
|2,860,379
|466,511
|431,648,004
|13,522,942
|2,860,379
|431,648,004
|Carried
|Austral Gold Limited Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Stabro Kasaneva
|Ordinary
|79.69%
|17.46%
|2.85%
|82.54%
|17.46%
|13 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Limited Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril
|Ordinary
|12,934,066
78.95%
|2,982,744
18.21%
|466,511
2.85%
|431,648,004
|13,400,577
81.79%
|2,982,744
18.21%
|431,648,004
|Carried
|14 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Limited Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Robert Trzebski
|Ordinary
|12,934,066
78.95%
|2,982,744
18.21%
|466,511
2.85%
|431,648,004
|13,400,577
81.79%
|2,982,744
18.21%
|431,648,004
|Carried
|15 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Limited Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Ben Jarvis
|Ordinary
|12,934,066
78.95%
|2,983,873
18.21%
|465,382
2.84%
|431,648,004
|13,399,448
81.79%
|2,983,873
18.21%
|431,648,004
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168015