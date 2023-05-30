Plug Power has revealed plans to develop three green hydrogen production plants in Finland, while Statkraft is set to increase its investments in the German hydrogen market. Statkraft has announced expansion targets for the German market, aiming to install 300 MW to 500 MW of wind and solar projects annually from 2027. By 2030, the company plans to have at least 250 MW of electrolysis capacity operational in Germany. A 10 MW pilot project in Emden is planned for 2025, with the goal of operating electrolyzers producing up to 200 MW of green hydrogen connected to the hydrogen pipeline network by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...