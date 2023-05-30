Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year 2023

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues grew by 12% to $12.1 million from $10.8 million in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Gross profit margin improved to 21.9% compared to 20.9% in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 94% to $902,000 compared to $465,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 84% to $1,034,000 compared to $562,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Financial expenses increased to $246,000 from $151,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 109% to $656,000 or $0.12 per basic share compared to $314,000 or $0.06 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2022;

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO stated: "We have invested extensive managerial resources in expanding our offerings to include complementary technologies and services. I am pleased to see the positive results yielded by these efforts both in the year 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023."

Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman, stated: "BOS' Board of directors and management have been executing an expansion strategy based on organic growth and M&A opportunities. This strategy leverages our core expertise and highly advanced proficiency in technologies for inventory processes."

BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow the management's presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS' technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands


Three months ended
March 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)




(Audited)

Revenues

$

12,141

$

10,789

$

41,511


Cost of revenues

9,477

8,537

32,451


Gross profit

2,664

2,252

9,060


Operating costs and expenses:

Research and development

41

51

166


Sales and marketing

1,246

1,164

4,924


General and administrative

475

572

2,122


Other income, net

-

-

(81

)

Total operating costs and expenses

1,762

1,787

7,131


Operating income

902

465

1,929


Financial expenses, net

(246

)

(151

)

(647

)

Income before taxes on income

656

314

1,282


Tax on income

-

-

(6

)

Net income

$

656

$

314

$

1,276


Basic net income per share

$

0.12

$

0.06

$

0.23

Diluted net income per share

$

0.11

$

0.06

$

0.23

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share

5,702

5,251

5,550

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share

5,712

5,291

5,589

Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022

5,702

5,251

5,702

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
(Unaudited) (Audited)

ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,294


$

1,763

Restricted bank deposits

146


130

Trade receivables, net

10,888


10,834

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,358


1,414

Inventories

6,930


6,433




Total current assets

21,616


20,574




LONG-TERM ASSETS

251


260




PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

3,390


3,270




OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS,NET

1,021


1,110



OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

460


486



GOODWILL

4,895


4,895



Total assets

$

31,633


$

30,595

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
(Unaudited) (Audited)

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Current maturities of long-term loans

$

445

$

586

Operating lease liabilities, current

262

301

Trade payables

7,547

7,984

Employees and payroll accruals

1,089

1,016

Deferred revenues

1,553

542

Advances net of inventory in process

4

47

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

485

719

Totalcurrent liabilities

11,385

11,195

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

1,337

1,294

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

751

827

Long-term deferred revenues

452

241

Accrued severance pay

392

404

Total long-term liabilities

2,932

2,766

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

17,316

16,634

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31, 633

$

30, 595

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)


Three months ended
March 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2022


Operating income

$

902

$

465

$

1,929

Add:

Amortization of intangible assets

26

14

107

Stock-based compensation

25

25

97

Depreciation

81

58

255

EBITDA

$

1,034

$

562

$

2,388


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
RFID Supply Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated
Chain Solutions
Three months ended March 31,
2023
Revenues $4,017 $7,489 699 (64) $12,141
Gross profit (loss) 1,106 1,585 (27) - 2,664
Allocated operating expenses 573 928 75 - 1,576
Unallocated operating expenses* - - 186
Income (loss) from operations $533 $657 $(102) - 902
Financial expenses (246)
Net income $656


RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions 		Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
Three months ended March 31,
2022
Revenues 4,103 $6,508 178 $- $10,789
Gross profit (loss) 1,031 1,244 (23) - 2,252
Allocated operating expenses 686 776 141 - 1,603
Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 184
Income (loss) from operations$345 $468 $(164) - 465
Financial expenses and tax on income (151)
Net income $314


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID

Supply
Chain
Solutions

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated


Three months ended March 31,
2022



Revenues

$

15,318

$

25,232

961


-

$

41,511





Gross profit

3,778

5,441

(159

)

-

9,060





Allocated operating expenses

2,535

3,450

425


-

6,410



Unallocated operating expenses*



721



Income (loss) from operations

$

1,243

$

1,991

$

(584

)

-

1,929

Financial expenses and tax on income

(653

)

Net income

$

1,276


*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


