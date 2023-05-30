Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
WKN: 871970 | ISIN: DK0010218429 | Ticker-Symbol: BUOB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2023 | 16:54
Bang & Olufsen A/S - financial calendar

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen's planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2023 and 2024. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2023
Thursday 6 JulyAnnual report 2022/23

Thursday 17 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 6 July)

Wednesday 11 OctoberInterim report (1st quarter 2023/24)

2024
Wednesday 10 JanuaryInterim report (2nd quarter 2023/24)

Wednesday 10 AprilInterim report (3rd quarter 2023/24)

Thursday 4 JulyAnnual report 2023/24

Thursday 15 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 4 July)

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
