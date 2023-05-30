Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123 | Ticker-Symbol: BYNN
Dow Jones News
30.05.2023 | 18:16
215 Leser
RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

DJ RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

RUBIS RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees 30-May-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 30 May 2023 - 5:45 pm

Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

On 10 February 2023, Rubis announced a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting of 10 June 2021 was EUR700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares) from which was deducted the amount of EUR214,470 (171 576 Rubis shares) used for the capital increase reserved for the Group's employees of 2022.

The subscription price was set at EUR17.04, which, pursuant to Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labour Code, represents 70% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Management Board of 3 January 2023.

The subscription period was extended from 20 March to 7 April 2023.

The funds invested into Rubis shares through the Rubis Avenir mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release.

At the end of the subscription, Rubis reported that 517 employees, representing 48.18% of the eligible employees, subscribed to the capital increase for an amount of EUR4,116,966.24.

241,606 new shares (representing 0.23% of outstanding shares) were issued on 23 May 2023.

The new shares are effective as of 1st January 2023.

As a result of this increase, the share capital amounts to EUR128,993,965, divided into 103,195,172 shares, with a nominal value of EUR1.25. 

Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1645183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1645183 30-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
