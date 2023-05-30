Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 19:36
Humans.AI launches blockchain innovation for safe AI management

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans.ai, leading provider of blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions, is thrilled to announce it has launched its highly anticipated blockchain of AIs. The world's first blockchain platform is an ecosystem where artificial intelligence can be effortlessly scaled and governed within an unprecedented framework of ethics and transparency.

"We firmly believe that blockchain provides the ideal framework for ethical AI," stated Sabin Dima, the founder and CEO of Humans.ai. "Our platform encompasses scalability, security, and decentralization - essential attributes that empower AI systems to make fair and transparent decisions. By harnessing the power of blockchain, we ensure that AI applications are held accountable, auditable, and transparent, while operating within the ethical and legal boundaries. Our groundbreaking solution effectively eliminates prevailing concerns surrounding AI development and innovation.", added Dima.

"Designed to be scalable, secure, and poised to meet the growing demands of the AI ecosystem, our mainnet is primed for optimal performance. We eagerly anticipate its live debut and look forward to invaluable feedback from our experienced validators.", explained Dima.

Embracing the power of Web3, Humans.ai's revolutionary blockchain is poised to reshape the landscape of AI execution, deployment, and governance, setting the stage for an unparalleled creator economy where developers possess the ability to truly own and monetize their digital assets.

The Humans Blockchain of AIs serves as a transformative ecosystem, empowering AI projects while ensuring transparent ethical standards. For AI researchers and developers, the Blockchain for AIs also acts as a dynamic launchpad, bridging the gap between AI projects and real-world applications that empower and improve the lives of individuals and solve issues in the real world. With the added benefits of traceability, transparency, and advanced data security, this blockchain ushers in an era of accelerated revenue generation, enabling a thriving market for purchasing and using innovative AIs. By implementing cutting-edge governance rules, Humans.ai aims to resolve the ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence.

The Blockchain of AIs is Humans.ai's response to the ethical dilemma that artificial intelligence is currently facing - using a proof-of-human mechanism-, and representing at the same time a pathway towards the creation of the AI decentralized economy.

About Humans.ai

Humans.ai is a global frontrunner in blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions. Committed to ethical AI deployment, Humans.ai's groundbreaking blockchain of AIs provides an unrivaled ecosystem that empowers AI projects while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/humansai-launches-blockchain-innovation-for-safe-ai-management-301837542.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
