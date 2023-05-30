Fuji Corporation (headquarters: Chiryu, Aichi, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Nobuyuki Soga) has agreed to a partnership with J.A.M.E.S. GmbH (headquarters: Taufkirchen, Germany; CEO: Andreas Müller) to promote the growth of additive electronics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005548/en/

JAMES_x_FUJI (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fuji has developed a unique electronics 3D printer-FPM-Trinity-that combines resin substrate printing, circuit printing, and component mounting to enable complete additive manufacturing of electronic devices in a single machine. In this area, Fuji is pleased to announce a partnership with J.A.M.E.S., which has established an online community for the development of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME).

J.A.M.E.S. (https://j-ames.com) was formed specifically to promote the development of AME and the company aims to explore the limits of AME and help turn it into a technology that anyone can use. The J.A.M.E.S. community is a place for manufacturers and users to communicate in real time, thereby enabling cross-company collaboration and sharing of knowledge.

Through this partnership agreement, Fuji aims to create opportunities to propose new ideas and solutions using FPM-Trinity, and to spread the use of AME in the electronics industry. The platform also provides an opportunity to make use of the J.A.M.E.S. network to exchange information with users, which can be used to improve the value of Fuji's products and inform its business strategy.

Comment from J.A.M.E.S. CEO:

"We are excited to partner with Fuji Corporation and gain access to their innovative technologies and insights."

Fuji and J.A.M.E.S. will provide forward-thinking solutions and ideas to the electronics community via this collaboration.

FPM-Trinity features

1. Electronics 3D printer combining resin printing, circuit printing, and parts placement in a single machine

2. Digital printing process directly from CAD data, so there is no need for additional processes such as mask creation

3. Go from data input to completion in one day

4. Enables the creation of devices with 3D form factor

5. Sustainable manufacturing process that minimizes waste materials

FPM-Trinity future developments

Fuji currently offers a sample manufacturing service using the FPM-Trinity. We are also working to towards releasing the machine itself for sale. Fuji will further the development and diffusion of its additive manufacturing technology, thereby providing solutions to industry issues such as the acceleration of the internet of things, the realization of a sustainable society, and the shortening of product development cycles.

What is Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)?

Conventionally, printed circuit boards (PCBs) are manufactured by a subtractive process in which unnecessary copper and resin are etched away through wet processes. In contrast, with additive manufacturing, 3D printers are used to selectively apply material only to required locations, meaning that material use and liquid waste are minimized. When this method is applied to electronics, it is known as Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), a field that is gathering a lot of attention.

Company overview Company name: FUJI CORPORATION Chairman and CEO: Nobuyuki Soga Address: 19 Chausuyama, Yamamachi, Chiryu, Aichi 472-8686 Japan Founded: April 1959 Main business: Development, manufacturing, and sales of SMT pick and place machines and machine tools Capital: 5,878 million yen Website: https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005548/en/

Contacts:

Daisuke Nogiwa, Director, Fuji Innovation Lab

Email: fpm-t@fujiamerica.com