Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 22:00
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PolyAI Limited: PolyAI Names Kyle DiPentima as Chief Revenue Officer, Expands Global Client List Deploying Customer-Led Voice Assistants

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a leading provider of enterprise ready customer-led voice assistants, has announced the appointment of Kyle DiPentima to the net new role of Chief Revenue Officer. DiPentima brings nearly 20 years of aligned contact center and conversational AI experience to PolyAI, and will be responsible for leading the company's globally robust, in-demand sales channel.

PolyAI logo

"Because the future of service depends on better connecting brands to customers, contact centers are going towards conversational AI, and the business value PolyAI delivers to these companies looking to evolve is fantastic," said DiPentima. "It's very easy to understand. Whether you're talking to a CEO, CFO, COO or a director of customer experience or contact center, they see quickly how PolyAI would be a worthwhile investment for them."

DiPentima joins PolyAI from Observe.AI, where he served as Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales. Prior to Observe.AI, DiPentima held sales leadership roles at RingCentral, 8x8, LivePerson, and CareerBuilder.

For DiPentima, the move to PolyAI was an easy one. "The company is solid, the product market fit is obvious. The culture is strong and they've done a great job hiring and retaining talent. This isn't a place where you need to come in and flip tables," said DiPentima. "And the founders [Nikola, Shawn and Eddy] are academically curious. Their vision was born out of wanting to discover the best scientific solution to a very specific problem - they're thought leaders with no preconceived notions about how things 'need' to be done. They bring creativity and honesty to the market."

PolyAI CEO Nikola Mrkšic sees similar qualities in their new CRO: "Kyle brings a tremendous track record of go-to-market success. Our tech is best-in-class and with Kyle's leadership, we are ready to take our sales teams - and especially our US market position - to the next level."

DiPentima's appointment couldn't come at a better time, as PolyAI recently welcomed Marriott and Lloyds Bank to their global client roster, entered the public sector by onboarding the City of Amsterdam and Citizens Advice Scotland, claimed a spot on the Forbes AI 50, and launched in the AWS Marketplace.

For more about PolyAI, visit https://poly.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn for daily insights into the evolving world of enterprise automation through conversational AI.

About PolyAI

PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it.

PolyAI serves enterprises where customer conversation is an important part of doing business. Customers include some of the leading names in banking, hospitality, insurance, retail, and telecommunications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893052/PolyAI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyai-names-kyle-dipentima-as-chief-revenue-officer-expands-global-client-list-deploying-customer-led-voice-assistants-301837656.html

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.