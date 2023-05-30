Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 22:42
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INTERVEST CAPITAL PARTNERS NAMED 2023 BEST ISLAMIC FUND MANAGER AND BEST ISLAMIC LEASING HOUSE BY EUROMONEY MAGAZINE

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVest Capital Partners ("InterVest") is pleased to announce that the firm has been named as the Best Islamic Fund Manager and Best Islamic Leasing House by Euromoney Magazine again for 2023. Recognized now for multiple years, InterVest continues its success in leasing, real estate and specialty finance having established over 130 vehicles with invested and committed capital exceeding USD16 billion since 1999.

InterVest Capital Partners®, formerly known as Wafra Capital Partners, is an SEC registered investment adviser based in New York, focused on asset-based lending, leasing and other structured finance verticals as well as real estate. Prior to January 1, 2012, the InterVest Capital Partners team was part of the Structured Finance division of Wafra Inc.

InterVest was recognized for its innovation and track record in the world of Islamic finance, consistently evolving and expanding its reach across the specialty finance space. The firm has diverse sectoral exposure covering multiple verticals across niche private debt including but not limited to aerospace; healthcare; transportation; construction; energy; consumer; technology; and real estate.

According to InterVest CEO, Michael Gontar, "We are thrilled to be recognized once again by Euromoney Magazine in this prestigious category of our peers. We congratulate our friends and partners who have contributed to our outstanding performance. We remain focused on investing and innovating within the Islamic finance and the broader specialty finance market."

Since 1999, the firm's Leasing and Finance Program has established over 130 funds with committed capital exceeding USD16 billion. To date, all asset-based and structured finance funds have distributed their target current yield and have achieved their target returns to investors. Since 2004, the firm has managed seven international real estate funds, a real estate debt fund and a global real estate securities fund, and co-managed over 15 multi-family and office real estate transactions. For more information about InterVest Capital Partners, please visit www.intervest.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intervest-capital-partners-named-2023-best-islamic-fund-manager-and-best-islamic-leasing-house-by-euromoney-magazine-301837751.html

