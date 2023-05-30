Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 mai/May 2023) - Scout Minerals Corp. (SCTM) has announced a name and symbol change to Eureka Lithium Corp. (ERKA).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on June 1, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 31, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Scout Minerals Corp. (SCTM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Eureka Lithium Corp. (ERKA).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1 juin 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 31 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: le 1 juin/June 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: SCTM New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: ERKA New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 298596 10 7 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 298596 10 7 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 81064L106/CA81064L1067

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.