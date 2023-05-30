Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd.: Quartz Mountain Announces Board and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that Robert Dickinson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will remain Chairman, and that Trevor Thomas, Secretary of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company pending recruitment of a permanent replacement. Mr. Thomas has practiced in the areas of corporate commercial, corporate finance, securities and mining law since 1995, both in private practice environment as well as in-house positions and is currently general counsel for Hunter Dickinson Inc. Prior to joining Hunter Dickinson Inc., he served as in-house legal counsel with Placer Dome Inc.

The Company also announces that Leonie Tomlinson has resigned as the President and a director of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Ms. Tomlinson for her contributions to Quartz Mountain over her time with the Company and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

About Quartz Mountain

Quartz Mountain is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada. It is focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and transacting high-value gold, silver, and copper projects in British Columbia ("BC"). The Company currently holds 100% of the Maestro gold-silver-copper-molybdenum property and the Jake porphyry copper-gold property located north of Smithers, BC.

