Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: A3CUL9 | ISIN: CA05353D1033 | Ticker-Symbol: 1BU0
Tradegate
25.05.23
11:01 Uhr
0,101 Euro
-0,004
-3,81 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.05.2023
Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, held its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting").

26,858,976 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, representing 10.44% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 17, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes

FOR

% Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% Votes WITHHELD

Jurgen Schreiber

26,726,236

99.51%

132,740

0.49%

Norton Singhavon

26,730,516

99.52%

128,460

0.48%

Michael Blady

26,655,651

99.24%

203,325

0.76%

Derek Sanders

26,727,756

99.51%

131,220

0.49%

Sylvia Lee

26,729,324

99.52%

129,652

0.48%

Duane Lo

26,727,729

99.51%

131,247

0.49%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Votes FOR

% Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% Votes WITHHELD

26,767,436

99.66%

91,540

0.34%

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners. Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.
1-800-351-6358
ir@avantbrands.ca

SOURCE: Avant Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758119/Avant-Brands-Inc-Announces-Voting-Results-From-2023-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
