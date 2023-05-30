Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, held its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting").

26,858,976 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, representing 10.44% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 17, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD Jurgen Schreiber 26,726,236 99.51% 132,740 0.49% Norton Singhavon 26,730,516 99.52% 128,460 0.48% Michael Blady 26,655,651 99.24% 203,325 0.76% Derek Sanders 26,727,756 99.51% 131,220 0.49% Sylvia Lee 26,729,324 99.52% 129,652 0.48% Duane Lo 26,727,729 99.51% 131,247 0.49%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD 26,767,436 99.66% 91,540 0.34%

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners. Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

