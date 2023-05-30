Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, held its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting").
26,858,976 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, representing 10.44% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 17, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. Proxies were tabulated as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes
FOR
% Votes FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% Votes WITHHELD
Jurgen Schreiber
26,726,236
99.51%
132,740
0.49%
Norton Singhavon
26,730,516
99.52%
128,460
0.48%
Michael Blady
26,655,651
99.24%
203,325
0.76%
Derek Sanders
26,727,756
99.51%
131,220
0.49%
Sylvia Lee
26,729,324
99.52%
129,652
0.48%
Duane Lo
26,727,729
99.51%
131,247
0.49%
2. Appointment of Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company. Proxies were tabulated as follows:
Votes FOR
% Votes FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% Votes WITHHELD
26,767,436
99.66%
91,540
0.34%
About Avant Brands Inc.
Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners. Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.
