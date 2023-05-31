The leading cloud consulting company accelerates customer innovation with new generative AI-powered solutions

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Onix, a distinguished recipient of multiple awards as a Google Cloud partner, has unveiled an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud. This collaboration aims to introduce generative AI-powered solutions that drive innovation and enhance efficiency for shared customers. As one of the inaugural launch partners for Google Cloud's revolutionary genAI-powered experiences, Onix will offer comprehensive AI strategy consulting and delivery services. These services will enable customers to navigate the realm of safe and ethical genAI deployments, effectively optimizing their business operations.

This partnership will propel Onix's generative AI strategy forward, resulting in the creation and delivery of cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and improved client experiences. Onix will make investments in establishing a Large Language Model (LLM) dedicated center of excellence to cater to customer needs. Additionally, Onix will offer Generative AI Innovation Workshops, providing customers with a comprehensive understanding of how they can effectively harness the potential of this groundbreaking technology for their maximum advantage.

"Generative AI consulting and delivery capabilities from Onix will bring new and innovative solutions to organizations across industries," says Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate VP, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're looking forward to expanding our alliance with Onix and customers to accelerate their AI-driven transformations."

Onix is expanding its consulting and technology delivery services, aiming to empower clients in maximizing the value of genAI through a comprehensive transformation roadmap. Onix offers rapid AI readiness and prototyping to ensure security of the existing infrastructure and appropriately classifies data to create a secure data perimeter for enterprise data. Simultaneously, Onix conducts GenAI Innovation Workshops, allowing for the identification of business challenges and potential candidates for solution prototyping.

Onix has already developed over 50+ industry-specific use cases. For example, in the healthcare industry, Onix offers a solution for patient intake digitization, leveraging unstructured data to provide intelligent patient insights. For the manufacturing and automotive industry, Onix provides an asset management solution that facilitates executive decision-making, optimizing resource allocation and enabling preventive maintenance. Onix also offers a logistics management and insights solution, harnessing real-time data to provide recommendations for overcoming logistical challenges and increasing merchandise sales.

Through these expanded services, Onix empowers clients to fully harness the potential of genAI, enabling them to achieve tangible business outcomes and drive transformative growth.

"There is immense potential for Generative AI to significantly accelerate our customers' business growth and reduce cost. Onix is at the forefront, collaborating with Google Cloud to introduce this technology to businesses, offering pre-developed industry use cases and helping them adopt this capability through our genAI innovation workshops," says Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix.

About Onix:

Onix is a trusted cloud consulting company and leading Google Cloud partner that helps companies get the most out of their technology with innovative, cloud-powered solutions and services. We are able to deliver exceptional results for our customers because of our 20+ year partnership with Google Cloud, our dedication to customer success, and depth of technology expertise. Visit www.onixnet.com to learn more about our story and solutions.

About Tailwind:

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind's value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 250 acquisitions, including 51 platform companies and over 200 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

PR contact:

Carly Sumlin

1991 Crocker Road

Suite 600

Westlake, OH 44145

carly@onixnet.com

Phone: 216-529-3000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168052