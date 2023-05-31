Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 02:06
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

P&C Solution Unveils Remote Assistance Solutions at AWE USA 2023, Participating for the Third Consecutive Year

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&C Solution is set to launch its product, METALENSE, at the Augmented World Expo (AWE USA 2023), marking its debut in the North American market. The expo is scheduled to take place in Santa Clara, California, USA from the 1st of June to the 2nd of June.

P&C Solution Unveils Remote Assistance Solutions at AWE USA 2023, Participating for the Third Consecutive Year

AWE, the world's largest virtual technology exhibition, brings together top professionals from the AR, VR and XR markets to exchange cutting-edge development trends and knowledge. Approximately 225 global companies are expected to participate in this year's expo. P&C Solution, which has been involved in AWE USA since 2021, is confident that this event will generate positive outcomes, with meetings planned with a number of other global companies.

In South Korea, P&C Solution's AR Glasses, METALENSE, received a Prime Minister's Award, while internationally, the company was recognized with an Innovation Award at CES 2023. The company plans to introduce METALENSE and an improved advanced remote assistance solution at AWE USA 2023.

P&C Solution's new remote assistance solution has been developed in collaboration with a European solution development firm. Enhancing multi-party remote communication based on augmented reality (AR), their solution can share effortlessly large files of up to 100MB. An official from P&C Solution stated, "Both METALENSE and our improved remote collaboration solution can be implemented quickly and reliably in a number of industries, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and education, offering infinite possibilities for use."

P&C Solution also stated, "By showcasing METALENSE during business meetings aimed at collaboration with global companies at AWE 2023, P&C Solution is making significant strides towards success in the North American market."

P&C Solution's booth is placed in Hall A #519.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087974/Image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pc-solution-unveils-remote-assistance-solutions-at-awe-usa-2023-participating-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301836913.html

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.