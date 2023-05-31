Recently, the documentary The Road Never Ends has been screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Through abundant and precious videos as well as the record and narration of the living state of the people involved, this documentary reveals the unhealed wounds left on people in MENA over the past two decades.

During the Cannes Film Festival, the booth of The Road Never Ends in the international pavilion attracted filmmakers from all over the world every day, and they stopped to ask questions and received documentary related materials. At the forum held by the International Village, filmmakers from France, Italy, Turkey, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, etc. conducted in-depth discussions about the documentary Endless Road. It is generally thought that this is a very valuable documentary and the director is very courageous. Nick yivarii, director of Italian-Middle East Cooperation Department expressed the willingness to introduce the documentary to a wider audience in Europe and the Middle East.

The screening tickets of The Road Never Ends were sold out in a short time, and lots of audiences asked for additional screening. On the day of the screening, despite heavy rain in Cannes, it didn't stop audiences' enthusiasm, and all seats of the cinema are occupied. With the progress of the film, audiences were shocked by one scene after another, such as the brutality of war, social unrest and suffering of people. Interviewees face up to the past and tell their own story to the people. During movie watching, every audience was very focused, with occasional sobs. At the end of the documentary, some audiences walk out of the cinema with tears in their eyes. Ilianna, a cultural ministry official in Greece, said that "the documentary makes me see the tears of the MENA, and lets us reflect on the root causes of all these tragedies."

Documentary The Road Never Ends is selected by several programmers of many film festivals like Red Sea International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, National Geographic Channel, NGCA, and other major television stations express their willingness to broadcast the documentary. The distributor old story film sales said, it is scheduled to be released in Greece, Iraq and other nations this year.

