Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 29th May 2023.

LBank New Listing Schedule



Project: MILO

Listing date: 29th May

Key words: Web3, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://milo.partners/

About: MILO provides a platform that allows for the integrated management of cashback points offered by various service platforms. Through the MILO platform, users can exchange cashback points from desired platforms, consolidating minimal amounts into a more valuable sum. MILO aims to offer an innovative platform concept where consumers can transfer and sell their rights and value of created content, reviews, etc., to businesses.

Project: CLOUD

Listing date: 29th May

Key words: Layer 1, BEP20

Official Website: https://cloudtx.finance/

About: CloudTx Chain is Delegate Proof of Stake blockhain. CloudTx chain aims to balance between security, decentralization, and scalability. CloudTx aims to create a complete, secure, cheap, scalable and environmental friendly blockchain ecosystems.

Project: AIE

Listing date: 29th May

Key words: GameFi, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.aiearn.org/

About: A.I.Earn - the revolutionary new P2E game created entirely by Artificial Intelligence. With a focus on puzzle-solving and critical thinking, players can put their minds to the test.

Project: RFT

Listing date: 30th May

Key words: Meme, BEP20

Official Website: https://refundtoken.pro/

About: $RFT was launched by Hayato.

Project: FRGST

Listing date: 30th May

Key words: Meme, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.froggiestoken.com/

About: Froggies Token is a deflationary meme token that aims to focus primarily on providing its investors and community with use-case, utility and fun.

Project: CELEB

Listing date: 31st May

Key words: Others, KLAY

Official Website: http://www.celpl.io/

About: Celeb Plus is a POC based rationalization system that measures celebs' contribution to campaigns based on transactions. Celeb Plus is trying to solve the abovementioned problem by developing a transaction-based contribution measuring algorithm through the blockchain and smart contract technology.

Project: SAS

Listing date: 31st May

Key words: NFT, Initial Listing, ARB

Official Website: https://smartaliens.ai/

About: Join the SmartAliens revolution on upcoming OpenSource gaming platform.

Meet SASs' SmartNFTs, funny aliens, which thanks to advanced AI technology learn from users and develop their own personality in game. Futhermore, SAS gives users the choice of the SmartAliens future on DaoVerse.

Project: HLPR

Listing date: 1st Jun

Key words: Others, POLY&BEP20

Official Website: https://helperworld.io/

About: It is an ecosystem that operates in distinct segments, but the aim of each segment is quite similar, i.e., to help people. Helper World establishes connections to aim to help anyone without any financial institution involvement.

Project: FXY

Listing date: 1st Jun

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://floxypay.io/

About: Floxypay, a crypto platform designed to facilitate cryptocurrency exchange, crypto wallet management, and seamless integration with the travel industry for hotel and flight bookings using cryptocurrencies.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 22nd May 2023 to 28th May 2023

Weekly Listing Summary May 22 - May 28

Name: RFD

Weekly gain: 253%

Official Website: https://refundcoin.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rfd_usdt/

Name: RBE

Official Website: https://rebatecoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rbe_usdt/

Name: AGB

Weekly gain: 190%

Official Website: https://agbcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/agb_usdt/

Name: DESO

Weekly gain: 39%

Official Website: https://www.deso.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/deso_usdt/

