Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 29th May 2023.
For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange
LBank New Listing Schedule
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/168002_604cd920743c582e_001full.jpg
Project: MILO
Listing date: 29th May
Key words: Web3, Initial Listing, POLY
Official Website: https://milo.partners/
About: MILO provides a platform that allows for the integrated management of cashback points offered by various service platforms. Through the MILO platform, users can exchange cashback points from desired platforms, consolidating minimal amounts into a more valuable sum. MILO aims to offer an innovative platform concept where consumers can transfer and sell their rights and value of created content, reviews, etc., to businesses.
Project: CLOUD
Listing date: 29th May
Key words: Layer 1, BEP20
Official Website: https://cloudtx.finance/
About: CloudTx Chain is Delegate Proof of Stake blockhain. CloudTx chain aims to balance between security, decentralization, and scalability. CloudTx aims to create a complete, secure, cheap, scalable and environmental friendly blockchain ecosystems.
Project: AIE
Listing date: 29th May
Key words: GameFi, BEP20
Official Website: https://www.aiearn.org/
About: A.I.Earn - the revolutionary new P2E game created entirely by Artificial Intelligence. With a focus on puzzle-solving and critical thinking, players can put their minds to the test.
Project: RFT
Listing date: 30th May
Key words: Meme, BEP20
Official Website: https://refundtoken.pro/
About: $RFT was launched by Hayato.
Project: FRGST
Listing date: 30th May
Key words: Meme, BEP20
Official Website: https://www.froggiestoken.com/
About: Froggies Token is a deflationary meme token that aims to focus primarily on providing its investors and community with use-case, utility and fun.
Project: CELEB
Listing date: 31st May
Key words: Others, KLAY
Official Website: http://www.celpl.io/
About: Celeb Plus is a POC based rationalization system that measures celebs' contribution to campaigns based on transactions. Celeb Plus is trying to solve the abovementioned problem by developing a transaction-based contribution measuring algorithm through the blockchain and smart contract technology.
Project: SAS
Listing date: 31st May
Key words: NFT, Initial Listing, ARB
Official Website: https://smartaliens.ai/
About: Join the SmartAliens revolution on upcoming OpenSource gaming platform.
Meet SASs' SmartNFTs, funny aliens, which thanks to advanced AI technology learn from users and develop their own personality in game. Futhermore, SAS gives users the choice of the SmartAliens future on DaoVerse.
Project: HLPR
Listing date: 1st Jun
Key words: Others, POLY&BEP20
Official Website: https://helperworld.io/
About: It is an ecosystem that operates in distinct segments, but the aim of each segment is quite similar, i.e., to help people. Helper World establishes connections to aim to help anyone without any financial institution involvement.
Project: FXY
Listing date: 1st Jun
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, POLY
Official Website: https://floxypay.io/
About: Floxypay, a crypto platform designed to facilitate cryptocurrency exchange, crypto wallet management, and seamless integration with the travel industry for hotel and flight bookings using cryptocurrencies.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 22nd May 2023 to 28th May 2023
Weekly Listing Summary May 22 - May 28
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/168002_604cd920743c582e_002full.jpg
Name: RFD
Weekly gain: 253%
Official Website: https://refundcoin.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rfd_usdt/
Name: RBE
Official Website: https://rebatecoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rbe_usdt/
Name: AGB
Weekly gain: 190%
Official Website: https://agbcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/agb_usdt/
Name: DESO
Weekly gain: 39%
Official Website: https://www.deso.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/deso_usdt/
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l LinkedIn
l Instagram
l YouTube
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info
business@lbank.info
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168002