Major Service Upgrade Drives Significant Improvements in Latency and Performance

Gcore a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions today announces the launch of major updates to its Managed Kubernetes service. Customers using the service can now run containers on bare metal servers in addition to using virtual machines (VMs). Running containers directly on bare metal operating systems improves latency and performance as well as removes interference from neighbouring VMs. The implementation is based on Kubernetes' Cluster API and comes with a high availability and uptime guarantee service level agreement (SLA).

Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud stream at Gcore, comments: "Most cloud vendors only support Kubernetes containers in VM-based infrastructure. Yet businesses in majority of industries as banking, healthcare, broadcasting, and gaming, among others, increasingly require an edge to support real-time applications and live-streaming graphics. That's where Gcore comes in. Our new bare metal service unlocks low-latency, high-performance capabilities that provides users with a significant competitive advantage."

Vayner continued: "Gcore's Managed Kubernetes service comes in at a lower price point than the hyperscalers, offering customers better value for their investments. And in contrast with other providers, we provide full production-level, SLA-backed, cluster management without additional charges you pay only for worker nodes' computing and storage."

Gcore's Managed Kubernetes service reduces IT team workloads, simplifies infrastructure deployment in a cloud environment, and makes scaling and application testing much easier. Gcore complies with all GDPR requirements with respect to personal data stored by customers.

The service will initially be available from Gcore's points of presence (PoPs) in Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Singapore and Virginia, USA and will be subsequently deployed across 14 further locations in Europe, Asia and the Americas, including London, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sao Paulo.

The latest updates to the service means that Gcore's Managed Kubernetes now supports Kubernetes versions 1.24, 1.25, and 1.26.

Find out more about Gcore's Managed Kubernetes on gcore.com/cloud/managed-kubernetes

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents. Its network consists of 140+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps. Andre Reitenbach, Gcore CEO since 2014.

