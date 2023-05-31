Codestone Group Bolsters Talent Acquisition Strategy with Appointment of Cherin Elliott as People Director, Spearheading Company's Ambitious Growth Plans

POOLE, England, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codestone Group, the leading SAP, Microsoft & CCH® Tagetik cloud technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cherin Elliott as its Group People Director.

Codestone is rapidly expanding and taking a prominent position in supporting UK SMEs to large enterprises to excel through the implementation of cutting-edge cloud technology. With its ambitious growth plans, the company has appointed Cherin Elliott as Group People Director to lead its strategic talent acquisition programme.

Cherin's expertise in organisational change will be invaluable in driving Codestone's expansion efforts. Her key focus will be to attract top talent to the company, while streamlining HR processes to ensure clarity and consistency across the organisation. As well as nurturing and building upon the existing culture at Codestone, Cherin will aim to provide its employees the support they need to reach their full potential.

Jeremy Bucknell, Codestone co-founder and CEO says, "We are excited Cherin is joining our team and believe she will be the perfect leader to ensure our people get the best support as well as the most exciting opportunities as the company expands. Our positive and dynamic culture is a core pillar of our success and I'm confident Cherin will lead the way in helping build on its strong foundations."

"I'm really looking forward to joining Codestone's leadership team, where there is a shared passion for people and a clear ambition for growth," says Cherin Elliott on her appointment as Group People Director. "Our goal is to not only attract and retain top talent, but also to build a strong partnership within the business. My vision for the People Team is to provide support and development opportunities that enable all departments to achieve their goals and drive the company's success."

For over 25 years, the Codestone Group has consistently pioneered modern ERP and cloud database technologies. Today, it is equity backed by FPE Capital and offers award-winning Cloud business technology consulting and delivery of SAP ERP, EPM, Financial Management and Advanced Analytics alongside CCH® Tagetik CPM and Microsoft Cloud IT solutions to growing SME, mid-market and large enterprises across the UK. With a combined 700+ customers and 2500+ projects, it is an SAP Partner of the Year for SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One in the UK and EMEA North, CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner. Delivering next-level cloud transformation projects with a beyond go live approach, its primary focus is on customer experience with a 24x7x365 client-first mindset and managed services offering. For more information, please visit https://www.codestone.net/

