Meyer Burger says it might launch US solar cell manufacturing, and is now in talks with Sunrun and SunnovaFrom pv magazine USA Meyer Burger is exploring pathways to manufacture solar cells in the United States. During an interview with investment firm Roth MKM, the company's chief executive officer, Gunter Erfurt, suggested that its interest in domestic manufacturing had significantly increased following new guidance on the domestic content requirement. The company said it plans to manufacture 2 GW per year of solar cells for the Goodyear, Arizona facility at its current factory locations in ...

