Delisting of AS "HansaMatrix" shares from the Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 31, 2023 to approve the application of AS "HansaMatrix" and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000101590, Ticker HMX1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of AS "HansaMatrix" is set to June 1, 2023. Decision was made taking into account the application received on May 15, 2023 from AS "HansaMatrix" and its shareholder SIA "Emsco" to delist shares from the Main List after the final takeover bid. SIA "Emsco" launched the final takeover bid, which according to prospectus closed on May 26, 2023. On May 30, 2023 SIA "Emsco" informed Exchange that it solely owns 100% or 1 836 381 AS "HansaMatrix" shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.