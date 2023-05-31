Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Azelio AB receives observation status (299/23)

Today, May 31, 2023, Azelio AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2023 which included information that it is the board's assessment that the Company's cash will last for approximately three months unless new capital is added. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Azelio AB(AZELIO, ISIN code SE0011973940, order book ID 164690) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.