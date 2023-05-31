Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023

WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Frankfurt
31.05.23
08:04 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 12:24
111 Leser



Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Grant and Amendment of Options

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Grant and Amendment of Options

PR Newswire

London, May 31

31 May 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("QBT" or "the Company")

Grant and Amendment of Options

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that the Company has granted 7,000,000 options over new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("Options") to certain consultants, members of the R&D team and in-house staff.

As announced on 26 May 2023, Mr Vladimir Kusznirczuk, the Company's new Marketing and Business Development Manager, has been granted:

  • 1,000,000 Options exercisable at 5 pence between 1 November 2023 and 25 May 2025; and
  • 1,000,000 Options exercisable at 10 pence between 1 November 2023 and 25 May 2025.

In addition, the Company has issued a further 5,000,000 Options to existing members of the R&D team, with an exercise price of 10 pence and exercisable at any time before 25 May 2025.

Furthermore, the Company has extended the exercise period for certain other Options previously granted, as follows:

Number of OptionsExercise PricePrevious End of Exercise PeriodNew End of
Exercise Period
2,500,0005p06/05/202425/05/2025
2,500,0005p28/02/202325/05/2025
7,500,0005p31/03/202325/05/2025
5,000,00010p30/06/202325/05/2025

The Company now has outstanding Options over 138,500,000 Ordinary Shares exercisable at 5 pence and Options over 133,500,000 Ordinary Shares exercisable at 10 pence. These Options expire between 2024 and 2026. The number of Options still available to be issued (as duly authorised at the General Meeting held on 6 May 2022) is 28,000,000.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector, and which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

