NanoViricides, Inc. to Present at the BIO International Convention in Boston on June 5th, 2023 at 3:15pm ET

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE Amer:NNVC) (the "Company"), announces that the Company's President, Dr. Anil Diwan, will be presenting a talk in person at the BIO International Convention in Boston on June 5th, 2023 at 3:15pm ET.

Event BIO International Convention Dates June 5-8, 2023 Location Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC), Boston, MA, USA. Website https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention

Event NanoViricides Presentation Date June 5, 2023 Time 3:15pm ET Location Room 104 B, BCEC

In addition to the conference presentation, Dr. Diwan has scheduled several meetings in the BIO One-On-One Partnering system.

Dr. Diwan will present the Company's Assets and current development stage. The following assets are listed in the Company's Profile in the BIO One-On-One Partnering system, with all of the descriptions listed being as anticipated by the Company:

NV-CoV-2: Clinical Stage. Treatment of COVID and certain cases of long COVID. Broad-Spectrum, Pan-coronavirus Drug "(viral) Resistance is Futile". Highly Effective and Extremely Safe in pre-clinical models. Excellent PK in monkey and rodent animal models.

NV-CoV-2-R: Encapsulates remdesivir within NV-CoV-2 substantially improving its PK profile and enabling synergistic drug action. Expect complete cure of coronaviruses by blocking both the re-infection cycle and replication cycle.

NV-HHV-1: Skin cream for treatment of Shingles rash. IND-enabling studies completed.

NanoViricides Technology Platform for Drug Encapsulation: The nanoviricides technology platform is proven to be capable of encapsulating and thus protecting a number of APIs improving their PK/PD and bioactivity. Enables long acting acute timeframe (~ 24 - 72 hours). Has enabled Oral, Transdermal, I.V. Injection, I.V. Infusion, and Lung Inhalation routes for drug delivery. Rescue drug candidates.

NanoViricides Technology Platform for Drug Development: Specific site-directed ligands for bind to viral surface glycoproteins enable blocking of re-infection and engulfment of the virus particle within the nanoviricide® micelle. Expected to deliver encapsulated APIs to virally infected cells projecting viral glycoproteins, sparing normal cells from toxic antiviral APIs.

About BIO (from their website, www.bio.org )

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") (www.nanoviricides.com) is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Our lead drug candidate is NV-CoV-2 for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Our other advanced candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles (previously referred to as NV-HHV-101). The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-CoV-2 into Phase I/II human clinical trials.

NV-CoV-2 is our nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-CoV-2 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. The Company believes that since remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour® nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for poxviruses and/or enteroviruses if the initial research is successful. The Company's technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in these areas from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to "Investigational New Drug" application. cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices. CMC refers to "Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls". CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines. API stands for "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient".

