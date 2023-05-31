KBI's new model will enhance operational efficiencies, drive strategic clarity, and accelerate innovation for global biopharma customers

JSR Life Sciences today announced that KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI) and Selexis SA are consolidating as one organization under the KBI Biopharma name to accelerate innovation and growth for its global biopharma customers. The new structure will enable integrated, seamless solutions for customers, cell line development through process development, to clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian programs.

The streamlined operational approach supports customers in rapidly accelerating drug development and manufacturing, creating greater flexibility, efficiencies, and a simplified partner experience. By bringing together the capabilities and expertise of KBI Biopharma and Selexis, customers can reduce manufacturing risks and deliver essential medicines to patients faster.

"The fusion of KBI and Selexis as one business advances KBI into an exciting strategic growth phase," said Tim Lowery, President of JSR Life Sciences. "This natural operational strategy shift is pivotal for KBI and Selexis customers that count on the wide range of capabilities and services to accelerate their evolving manufacturing and drug development needs."

The combined organization will leverage the collective knowledge, scientific expertise, and industry-leading technical acumen of KBI as an important part of the entire JSR Life Sciences ecosystem. It allows KBI to be a cutting-edge partner for biopharma companies across the globe, propelling KBI forward in becoming a next-generation CDMO. Reorganizing and simplifying the operating model to offer a seamless experience expedites innovation for KBI's global clients, setting them on a strong forward path.

"The operational consolidation of these two exceptional companies represents a major shift in how KBI Biopharma will operate moving forward," said J.D. Mowery, Chief Executive Officer of KBI Biopharma. "By providing fully integrated solutions for our customers, we will be a stronger partner that can help them each reach their goals more efficiently."

Selexis' proprietary cell line development platform will be branded as the SUREtechnology Platform. Mowery will continue to lead as CEO of the combined organization. Employees will report to the KBI executive team in its entirety.

About JSR Life Sciences, LLC

A business unit of JSR Corporation, JSR Life Science LLC is changing human health as a strategic partner and pathfinder for the life sciences industry. Rooted in a history of materials innovation, JSR LS provides specialized products, materials, and services to biopharmaceutical companies and academic researchers. Together with its world-class affiliates, JSR LS offers best-in-class integrated services that de-risk molecule selection, accelerate biologic development timelines, increase clinical success rates, and develop novel in vitro diagnostics. JSR LS's global network of affiliates includes Crown Bioscience, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Selexis SA, and MEDICAL BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD. The company operates R&D and applications labs, manufacturing facilities, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit JSRLifeSciences.com.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI's technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com

