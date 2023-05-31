Adoption of Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Baltika Without Convening the Meeting

The Management Board of AS Baltika, registry code 10144415, address Valukoja tn 10, Tallinn proposes to the shareholders to adopt resolutions of the shareholders without convening a meeting pursuant to § 2991 of the Commercial Code.

Any questions of shareholders relating to the resolutions proposed can be sent in advance to the e-mail baltika@baltikagroup.com until 15th June and answers to all relevant questions will be made public on website of AS Baltika on www.baltikagroup.com .

The list of shareholders entitled to vote the shareholders' resolutions will be fixed on 15th June 2023 at the end of the business day of the NASDAQ CSD settlement system.

Resolutions of the shareholders can be voted in the period from 15th June to 21st June 2023 (inclusive). If a shareholder abstains, he/she shall be deemed to have voted against the resolutions.

A shareholder has two options for giving his/her vote:



By e-mail to baltika@baltikagroup.com during the voting period, by sending a digitally signed or signed on paper and scanned voting ballot filled in by the voting shareholder or his/her authorized representative.

By submitting or sending filled-in voting ballot signed by hand by the voting shareholder or his/her authorized representative to the head-office of AS Baltika at Valukoja 10, 11415 Tallinn so that it arrives no later than 21 June 2023 at 4 pm (EET).

When sending a paper-signed and scanned voting ballot by e-mail or sending a paper-signed voting ballot by post, a copy of the personal data page (incl. document validity date) of the shareholder's or his/her representative's identity document (e.g. passport or ID card) must be sent with the voting ballot. The shareholder's representative must also forward a valid power of attorney in Estonian or English in a form that can be reproduced in writing. The shareholder may use the power of attorney form attached to the notice of convening the general meeting, which is available on both the Nasdaq Baltic Exchange website (www.nasdaqbaltic.com) and the AS Baltika website (www.baltikagroup.com).

If the shareholder is a legal entity registered in a foreign country, please forward a copy of the extract from the relevant foreign commercial register, which shows the right of the representative to represent the shareholder (legal authorization). The statement must be in English or translated into Estonian or English by a sworn translator or an official equivalent to a sworn translator.

The proposals of the Management Board approved by the Supervisory Board are as follows:

1. Approval of the 2022 Annual report

To approve the 2022 Annual report of AS Baltika as presented.

2. Profit allocation for 2022

To approve the 2022 profit distribution proposal. Distribute 3,462 thousand euros as follows:

To increase the mandatory reserve capital by 173 thousand euros; and

Transfer the remaining 3,289 thousand euros to the undistributed profit (loss) of the previous periods.

3. Approval of the remuneration report for 2021

To approve AS Baltika's remuneration report for 2021 in the form presented.

The resolutions adopted by the shareholders will be published as a stock exchange announcement and on the website of AS Baltika no later than 28th June 2023 in accordance with Commercial Code § 2991 (6).