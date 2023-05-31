Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Signs Multi-Nationally Syndicated Television Series Production Agreement

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / AllStar Health Brands Inc (OTC PINK:ALST) ("AllStar" or "the Company") Signs a co-production agreement with financing and television/media production company "Entertainment Venture Group" (EVG) and Rob Rainford Inc. (RRI) to continue the production and syndication of "Hungry" hosted by celebrity "Chef Rob Rainford." Chef Rainford previously hosted "Licence To Grill." A television cooking series that inspired audiences on the Food Network Canada, Discovery Home and Asian Food Channel. Over the past decade "Chef" Rob Rainford has appeared as a featured guest on numerous television shows and digital media worldwide, see more now: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aernBHEcFraLR4NTqdvOKeycg1IDXQkl/view.

Entertainment Venture Group (EVG) lead by CEO, Ms. Althea Neilson, an accomplished entrepreneur having owned and operated several entertainment companies including Sable Entertainment Group, Onyx Entertainment, Street Show Records and Daystar Media Group. Althea Neilson has extensive experience in business and financial consulting specializing in strategic planning, business development and finance for small to medium size businesses in the entertainment, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and distribution sectors.

AllStar Health's CEO Peter Wanner says "we are excited to work in conjunction with Entertainment Venture Group (EVG) to produce and syndicate "Hungry." Hungry is an intimate look at food, culture and celebrity. Each week a celebrity guest is invited to Chef Rainford's house to talk food, culture and cook. Unlike any other cooking show currently on television, Hungry's purpose is not only to educate and entertain but to enlighten and inspire! "We are sure Hungry will be a hit with viewers worldwide"!

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines across North America and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better human health as well as grow the company through acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures.

