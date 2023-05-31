Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to terminate all agreements governing joint exploration activities and underlying rights with and between Mineros S.A ("Mineros") and related subsidiaries in Nicaragua, Argentina and Colombia.

The effect of these terminations are full and final and such that Mineros shall withdraw their 50% contractual interest in the Company's Guintär-Niverengo-Margaritas (GNM) properties in Antioquia, Colombia and Royal Road shall retain a 100% of those properties and that Royal Road shall withdraw its contractual interests in the exploration strategic alliance in Nicaragua, underlying properties and royalty rights and Mineros (through its subsidiary Hemco Nicaragua S.A) shall retain 100%. Mineros and Royal Road have also agreed to annul a cooperation agreement concerning Mineros's Gualcamayo gold project in Argentina.

