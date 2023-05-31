Veritone to Acquire Broadbean, Signifying Deeper, Global Commitment for Veritone's AI-powered Human Resources Solutions

DENVER, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritone, Inc . (NASDAQ: VERI) ("Veritone" or the "Company"), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced its agreement to acquire Broadbean , a global leader of software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology that makes talent acquisition and engagement easier, faster and more efficient, from CareerBuilder. Covering more than 180 countries, serving 3,000+ clients and integrated with over 100 Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) partners, the strategic acquisition of Broadbean will expand Veritone's AI-powered human resources solutions offerings and will build upon Veritone's acquisition of PandoLogic in 2022. Total consideration paid will be $52.5 million in cash on a cash- and debt-free basis. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Veritone's operations, and on a standalone basis, is expected to generate SaaS and GAAP revenues of over $35.0 million on an annualized basis while contributing attractive EBITDA margins.

Veritone's Innovative HR Solutions Enable Increased Efficiencies within the Hiring Process

Both Broadbean and PandoLogic hold leadership positions in the rapidly evolving talent acquisition market, which is valued at $36.1 billion globally as of 2022, according to Staffing Industry Analysts. By using AI recruiting tools to engage job seekers, Veritone HR Solutions will accelerate employers' hiring efficiency with advanced data-driven hiring decisions and process automation. With more than half of Broadbean's revenue coming from outside of North America, the combined offerings will further accelerate Veritone's geographic expansion and address the challenges presented by today's remote and hybrid hiring requirements.

The acquisition of Broadbean will add more than 5 billion data points of global job advertising performance to Veritone's AI algorithms and analytics, enabling Veritone to further enhance recruitment insights for customers and scale AI-driven enhancements across the business.

"This transformative acquisition signifies Veritone's focused approach to expanding and scaling our AI-powered HR Solutions portfolio globally," said Ryan Steelberg, president and chief executive officer of Veritone. "The acquisition will build on the strength of our organic growth, will expand our HR Solutions addressable market opportunity, is expected to be immediately accretive, and will unlock new sales growth and development opportunities as Veritone integrates PandoLogic's recruitment technology into Broadbean's global distribution software and network. The combination of our companies will extend the reach of leading AI technology and HR SaaS solutions globally to the world's largest multinational employers that require more efficient and scalable human resource and hiring solutions.

"We believe the added financial scale and leverage, and product expansion into over 100 ATS partners, will enable us to accelerate further adoption and utilization of our AI via PandoLogic's programmatic technology," added Steelberg. "Both companies have been leaders in the HR and talent acquisition markets, including Broadbean's global footprint with over 3,000 customers. We are excited about the prospects, and welcome Broadbean's talented team to Veritone."

"With our shared vision for technological HR-enabled solutions and strong cultural alignment, we are looking forward to becoming a part of the Veritone family," said Alex Fourlis, President, Broadbean, who will step into a new senior leadership role with the combined company after the transaction closes. "We believe that Veritone's AI capabilities and our combined portfolio will help unlock value in Broadbean's performance data, client and partner ecosystem."

Post-closing, the combined businesses of Broadbean and PandoLogic will be integrated and rebranded as Veritone HR Solutions. This will enable Veritone to better service new and existing customers with a broader suite of HR-enabled solutions and allow for increased efficiencies and a go-to-market team that has broader geographic presence.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Veritone is announcing several executive changes within its HR Solutions business. Terry Baker has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer of Veritone subsidiary, PandoLogic, and accepted a new role as independent advisor to Veritone, supporting Veritone's HR Solutions business. Additionally, Veritone has appointed Matthew O'Connor as Chief Revenue Officer of Veritone HR Solutions.

UBS Investment Bank is acting as sole financial advisor to Veritone. Cooley LLP is acting as legal counsel to Veritone. PJT Partners and LionTree are acting as financial advisors to Career Builder. Sidley Austin is acting as legal counsel to Career Builder.

