Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of additional gravity grid survey work of the Highlands West lithium exploration project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The Company has extended the existing gravity survey coverage by undertaking a new survey to map the remainder of the property. The primary objective of this extended survey is to identify additional faulted features in the subsurface, further enhancing the company's understanding of the geological composition and potential lithium deposits within the Highlands Project.

The previous survey, completed in 2022, yielded significant findings, including the identification of a prominent northwest trending structural graben structure (See 2022 Press Release). This distinct feature, characterized by a gravity low and well-defined gravity high flanks, shows the presence of a sub-basin along the western flank of the renowned Clayton Valley. Notably, the graben spans the entire surveyed grid of 2022 and extends to the main Clayton playa on the eastern side of the property. The discovery of this structural graben is significant to Scotch Creek, as it indicates the existence of a deep structural trough that could potentially be filled with evaporite stratigraphy, making it a possible host for lithium brines.

Mr. David Ryan, Scotch Creek's CEO, commented, "We are delighted to announce our undertaking of a comprehensive gravity survey, encompassing a total of 272 stations, as part of our strategic efforts. By mapping the faulted features, we anticipate gaining invaluable insights into the Highlands Project. The examination of subsurface details within the geological formations will significantly contribute to our progress in identifying and determining additional drill targets, bringing us closer to achieving our objectives."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

