Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Announces New Registrations of Flagship Nature-Cide Product Line in Caribbean Islands

Registration of Nature-Cide Across the Caribbean Enhances Global Presence while Enabling Caribbean Sustainability Goals

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that it has filed to register its flagship Nature-Cide pest control product line in several Caribbean islands, addressing an unaddressed adjacent market with heavy pest pressures and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Med-X, through its multiple distribution partners, has proceeded to register its primary Nature-Cide products across Barbados, Guyana, St. Lucia and Trinidad, with an approval and shipments already moving into Guyana. Registration is a mandatory process for pest control products in many international jurisdictions, allowing Med-X to gain government approval to use its products in local markets.

This strategic decision reflects the growing demand for effective pest management solutions in jurisdictions with heavy pest pressures that prioritize environmental sustainability and the well-being of communities. Med-X began testing and introducing Nature-Cide into various regions world-wide over the last couple of years, which has now garnered great interest and demand to contribute to the reduction of chemical-based pest control methods with effective all-natural solutions, protecting both people and the environment.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "We are thrilled to announce the beginning of our world-wide expansion with a first step into the Caribbean islands, to supply our flagship Nature-Cide solutions to a largely untapped, niche market with significant white space for adoption across the region. We look forward to registering and launching our portfolio of Nature-Cide products across a variety or regions that are demanding solutions that are environmentally friendly as we strive to create value for our shareholders over the long-term.

"Our mission has always been to provide effective pest control solutions that are safe, environmentally friendly, and sustainable. By partnering with local community leaders and their regulatory authorities, we are taking a step forward in achieving our goal of reducing reliance on harmful chemicals in pest management while providing necessary relief from heavy pest pressures across the Caribbean and beyond," concluded Mills.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

262-357-2918

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756849/Med-X-Announces-New-Registrations-of-Flagship-Nature-Cide-Product-Line-in-Caribbean-Islands