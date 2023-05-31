Presentation on June 6th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Irving, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California from June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

PFSweb is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Zach Thomann, Chief Operating Officer and PFS President, and Tom Madden, Chief Financial Officer, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your LD Micro representative or PFSweb's investor relations team at PFSW@gatewayir.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L'Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

For Further Information on PFSweb, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

PFSW@gatewayir.com

