Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Launches New Direct-to-Consumer Website to Expand it's Market Share into $8.20 Billion Global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI), a leading provider of wearable health solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its new Direct-to-Consumer website, https://www.1800medalert.com/ . This exciting development aims to bring their innovative personal emergency response systems (PERS) to customers worldwide through a user-friendly online platform. According to a recent market research report by Bloomberg, the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market is expected to generate revenue of USD 8.20 billion by 2028. The growing aging population, increased awareness about personal safety, and advancements in wearable technology are driving the demand for PERS globally. Wearable Health Solutions Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity with its state-of-the-art products and aims for a strong foothold in the growing Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market.

The company intends to streamline operational efficiencies and implement strategic pricing strategies to maximize profitability while delivering exceptional value to customers. This DTC focus aims to increase margins and profitability and further supports management's plans to increase market share and brand awareness.

With a strong commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their wellness and safety, Wearable Health Solutions Inc. has been at the forefront of developing advanced wearable technology solutions. The newly launched Direct-to-Consumer website will serve as a global gateway for customers to access a range of personal emergency response systems, enhancing safety and peace of mind.

Wearable Health Solutions Inc.'s personal emergency response systems combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals. The devices offer real-time monitoring, fall detection, two-way communication, GPS tracking, and more. With these innovative features and 24/7 monitoring services, individuals can confidently navigate their daily lives, knowing that help is just a button away.

"We are excited to introduce our new Direct-to-Consumer website and expand our global reach," said Harrysen Mittler, CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. "Through this online platform and our robust digital marketing initiatives, we aim to make our innovative wearable health solutions easily accessible to individuals around the world, ensuring their safety and well-being."

As a player in the wearable tech industry, Wearable Health Solutions Inc. is committed to providing exceptional solutions that address the growing demand for personal safety and proactive wellness monitoring. The company has a dedication to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, which it believes sets them apart in the market. The company is working with its product engineers to develop an iHelp MAX charging/docking station that will act as a home smart speaker and a PERS digital health watch, all with hands-free voice commands, intuitive technologies, and Chat GTP plug-ins under the iHelp brand name for users and the circle of care to track the wellness of individuals.

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and IoT software for uses and the healthcare industry. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

