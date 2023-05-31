Agreement aims at further development of Cognetivity's AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform through investigating comorbidities in diabetes and dementia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) ("the Company" or "Cognetivity"), a leading provider of brain health solutions powered by AI, is excited to announce a collaboration with the Alzheimer's Society in Oman. This partnership aims to study cognitive health in patients with dementia and diabetes.

Cognetivity Neurosciences is renowned for its innovative Integrated Cognitive Assessment (CognICA) platform, a state-of-the-art tool that combines artificial intelligence and neuroscience to provide rapid, accurate, and accessible cognitive assessments. Alzheimer's Society Oman is a member of Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI), a not-for-profit, international federation of Alzheimer and dementia associations from around the world working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO). ADI advocates for people living with Alzheimer's disease and all other types of dementia.

The collaboration will be focused on regular monitoring of the senior population presenting to the healthcare services provided by the Omani Ministry of Health. The primary objective is to create a baseline performance of the senior population brain health using CognICA. In addition, the collaboration's aim is to investigate comorbidities such as diabetes in patients diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease using big data, allowing for further development of AI models that enable risk stratification.

People living with dementia often have a higher prevalence of diabetes as a comorbidity. This relationship can be attributed to shared risk factors such as age, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and vascular complications. Moreover, the presence of diabetes has been shown to accelerate cognitive decline in individuals with dementia, potentially worsening their overall prognosis and management. Understanding the interplay between these two conditions is crucial for healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive care and develop tailored strategies that address both the cognitive and metabolic aspects of the individual's health. By recognizing and managing comorbidities effectively, healthcare providers can optimize the well-being and quality of life for those affected by dementia and diabetes.

Cognetivity's CIO, Dr Seyed Razavi commented "We are very pleased to be collaborating with the Alzheimer's Society on this very important area, which builds on our exponentially growing database and expanding AI model in a new population which brings further validation to our CognICA platform's transformative capabilities in both clinical practice and research."

Dr. Hamed Al Sinawi, Chairman of Alzheimer's Society Oman, added "Cognetivity's technology's unique combination of high precision, speed of administration and repeatability allows us to measure with greater precision in this important and groundbreaking area of research. We are excited to be able to measure small changes in cognition in these often overlooked patients, giving us greater understanding of the interactions between these diseases and improving our ability to deliver help when it is most effective."

