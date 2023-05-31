Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAVOSOLAR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE   31 MAY 2023   SHARES

SAVOSOLAR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Savosolar Plc's name to Meriaura Group Plc will be valid in the
Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 June 2023. At the same time
Company's trading code will be changed from SAVOH to MERIH, and the issuer code
from SAVOS to MERI. 

Company's name is Meriaura Group Oyj in Finnish and Meriaura Group Abp in
Swedish. 

Updated identifiers

New company name: Meriaura Group Plc
New trading code: MERIH       
Issuer code:    MERI       
ISIN code:     FI4000425848   
Order book ID:   108330      


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
