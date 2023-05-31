Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAVOSOLAR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 MAY 2023 SHARES SAVOSOLAR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Savosolar Plc's name to Meriaura Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 June 2023. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from SAVOH to MERIH, and the issuer code from SAVOS to MERI. Company's name is Meriaura Group Oyj in Finnish and Meriaura Group Abp in Swedish. Updated identifiers New company name: Meriaura Group Plc New trading code: MERIH Issuer code: MERI ISIN code: FI4000425848 Order book ID: 108330 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services