Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "US Critical Metals holds a portfolio of discovery-focused projects covering commodities categorized by significant forecasted demand growth, a lack of supply, specifically here in the US, and applications critical to US interest," said Collins. "Those include specifically electrification, national security, and national defense."

"The projects that we are focused on are in great US mining exploration states, specifically Nevada, Montana, and Idaho," continued Collins. "We're covering commodities including lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt."

"What is the importance of discovering and securing assets in the United States?", asked Davis. "The US is in a position right now where it is very dependent on foreign interests to secure what are absolutely critical elements is the production of various products," said Collins, adding that discovery within the US is critical to protecting the country's assets and interests.

Collins then elaborated on the global trends for commodity valuations, specifically lithium. "A majority of the forecasts estimate that there is going to be a significant supply and demand gap, resulting in a significant price appreciation," explained Collins. "There will be large strategic interest looking at domestic sources of lithium, rare earth, and cobalt, and that is going to drive a lot of valuation in this market."

The conversation then turned to the advantages of mining for these elements domestically, including favorable permitting processes and a lower jurisdictional risk in the United States. "The US also has a very well defined ESG protocol," he added, noting that this process helps to evaluate the environmental impact of each proposed project. "The US differentiates itself from a lot of jurisdictions on that basis and has the potential to be at the forefront of developing these resources in a responsible way that delivers net benefits not only to American and international consumers, but also again in the ESG context."

"What is on the horizon for US Critical Metals Corp.?", asked Davis. "We are focused on deriving lithium from clay," explained Collins, adding that traditional lithium discovery involves brine or hard rock operations. "The US needs a secure, stable source of lithium, and I believe this is going to come from lithium-bearing clay stone," he said, noting the potential for a significant re-rating for the valuation of lithium clay stone assets in the near future. "Lithium-bearing clay stone has been proven to produce robust recoveries, resulting in robust economics."

"With our lithium clay project in Nevada, we have very broadly disseminated lithium clay beds where we are sampling economic grade at surface, and we believe we have thickness up to about 250 meters of these clay beds," continued Collins. "We are fully permitted to drill the asset and we will begin drilling and testing the clay beds this summer," he said. "That is a major catalyst for our company."

"That is the principal asset of the company, however we also have several other projects, including a project we are partnered with in Montana," said Collins. "It is one of the highest grade rare earth assets in the US that we have identified," he shared. "Ultimately, we are looking to drill that asset as well," said Collins, before elaborating on the Company's cobalt asset, where they also intend to drill.

To close the interview, Collins encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements as they continue to advance their critical metals and rare earth element projects in the United States.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of four agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in five discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project located in Nevada, the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project located in Montana, the Haynes Cobalt Project located in Idaho, the Lemhi Pass Rare Earth Project located in Idaho and the Long Canyon Uranium Project located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop mineral resources with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

