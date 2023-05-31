Cloud Forensics Incident Response Platform Recognized in Incidents Response Category

Cado Security, provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announced it won the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Incidents Response category. The Business Intelligence Group industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products working to keep our data and electronic assets safe from a growing threat from hackers.

The complexity of the cloud makes analyzing incident evidence extremely challenging or in some cases impossible. While the cybersecurity industry has seen innovation in cloud prevention and detection, once something malicious has been identified, there is still a considerable gap in the time it takes to investigate and respond to cloud threats. Cado Security is the first platform to deliver this critical capability by making forensics and incident response in the cloud possible. The Cado platform automates forensic investigations across cloud, container and serverless environments, enabling security teams to quickly understand threats and respond most efficiently.

"It is an honor to be named a 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award winner for our product," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-founder of Cado Security. "This award serves as a testament to our continued investment in significant innovation and commitment to solving this complex challenge in cloud security. Cado is uniquely positioned to become the leader in the emerging cloud forensics and incident response space and our customers further demonstrate this."

Customers benefit from a user-friendly, seamless experience that enables them to extend visibility to the next generation of technology, rapidly respond to cloud threats and build incident response preparedness into the application design process. By integrating the Cado platform within the broader security ecosystem, the end-to-end incident response process is streamlined and overall Mean Time To Response (MTTR) is drastically reduced.

"We are so proud to name Cado Security as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Cado Security are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

With Cado Security's core differentiation and first-mover position within an increasingly growing market, the company recently secured $20 million in funding, a testament to the market need and Cado as the solution. The investment will further build on the company's impressive growth and momentum by accelerating global expansion and innovation through product development, and go-to-market strategies.

For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/fortress-cybersecurity-award. To learn more about the Cado Response Platform, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/platform/.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005022/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Yusupov

Account Director

Hi-Touch PR on behalf of Cado Security

yusupov@hi-touchpr.com

443-857-9468

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

contact@fortresswards.com

909-529-2737