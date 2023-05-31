Promobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Simplifies App Management with Introduction of Windows App Catalog Feature

PUNE, India, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its Unified Endpoint Management solution - has announced the launch of the Windows App Catalog feature. Powered by Winget, the Windows Package Manager, Windows App Catalog aims to simplify app curation and management on Windows devices, empowering IT administrators with enhanced control and efficiency.





As businesses increasingly rely on digital transformation, app management becomes a critical aspect of device provisioning and management. Recognizing the challenges faced by IT administrators in curating, installing, and updating apps on Windows devices, Scalefusion has developed Windows App Catalog as a solution.

Windows App Catalog brings an array of benefits for IT administrators, including:

Streamlined App Discovery: IT admins can easily search and find third-party apps from the Windows Business Store directly within the Scalefusion dashboard.

Simplified App Management: Apps can be added to the App Catalog effortlessly, making them readily available for installation and configuration.

Customized App Configurations: IT admins can create app configurations within the Scalefusion dashboard.

Effortless App Deployment: Apps can be seamlessly installed on specific device groups or profiles from the App Catalog.

Hassle-free Updates: App updates and patches can be pushed effortlessly through the Scalefusion dashboard.

"We are excited to introduce the Windows App Catalog feature to ease the application management process for IT teams provisioning and managing Windows devices. Our aim is to provide a seamless and efficient app management experience, empowering IT teams to easily curate, install, and update apps with confidence," commented Amit Srivastava, Product Manager (Windows) at Scalefusion.

Windows App Catalog offers access to a vast library of over 500+ third-party apps. IT administrators can effortlessly add these apps to the Scalefusion dashboard, ready to be installed on Windows devices.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10 and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

