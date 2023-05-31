Andrew Cornelia appointed as CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, LLC.

Christopher Trainor appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the new unit

Mercedes-Benz HPC North America aims to build more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America

Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG announced today the appointments of two top-level executives of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, LLC: Andrew Cornelia as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Trainor as Chief Financial Officer, both effective in June 2023.

In their new roles, Andrew and Christopher will be responsible for the launch and operations of the Mercedes-Benz charging network in the U.S. and Canada. Mercedes-Benz HPC North America aims to open approximately 400 charging stations comprising more than 2,500 high-power chargers to customers of all EV brands throughout North America by the end of this decade. Andrew and Christopher will also be recruiting, leading and empowering a new team of employees who will be dedicated to executing the company's North American ambitions.

"As we continue to move forward with the implementation of our global Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network, I am excited that Andrew and Chris will join us in leading these efforts. Besides many years of experience in this area, Andrew brings to the role a leading vision and a strong sense of purpose for realizing the rapid transition to carbon-neutral transportation. Paired with Chris' deep experience in the automotive and finance industries, we have a winning combination to begin effectively expanding North America's charging infrastructure. And we will do it with the unmistakable commitment to quality and customer experience of the Mercedes-Benz brand." Franz Reiner, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Andrew Cornelia brings over a decade of experience in electric mobility and charging, and has played a pivotal role in shaping and advancing EV charging infrastructure across the US and globally. At Tesla, he led Strategic Finance for the global charging network, influencing its launch, rapid growth, and move towards open access standards. More recently, he was the executive leading Corporate Strategy and Development at Volta Charging, where he helped pioneer an innovative model that redefined the boundaries of both the EV charging business, as well as the EV driver experience.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to launch and lead the Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network in North America. With our inaugural charging hubs set to open by year's end, we aim to redefine the charging experience by channeling the renowned quality, reputation, and driver focus that Mercedes-Benz has embodied for well over a century." Andrew Cornelia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America

Christopher Trainor has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, including various senior leadership roles at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA. He joined the Chrysler group in 1994 and has been with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA since 2002.

Mercedes-Benz HPC North America is responsible for the development and operation of the Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network in North America, helping realize the next, essential step forward in Mercedes-Benz's electrification strategy: Expansion of the overall North American EV charging map to help propel EV adoption to the next levels. The company is part of the Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG family of companies, the financial and mobility services division of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz Mobility at a glance

With around 10,000 employees, Mercedes-Benz Mobility specialises in financial and mobility services. The products range from financing, leasing, vehicle subscription, rental and fleet management to insurance, innovative mobility services, digital payment solutions as well as products and services around charging.. Mercedes-Benz Mobility is a division of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, which also includes the vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AG, one of the largest suppliers of premium and luxury passenger cars and vans. Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the most successful automotive companies in the world. As financial services provider, Mercedes-Benz Mobility entities support sales of the Mercedes-Benz Group's automotive brands worldwide. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Mobility offers comprehensive products and services in the fields of charging at home, at public and for business use cases. In Germany, Mercedes-Benz Bank is one of the leading vehicle financing banks. Flexible mobility offers such as Mercedes-Benz Rent or EQ subscription, enable an uncomplicated and flexible entry into e-mobility, complementing the service portfolio. With its subsidiary Athlon, Mercedes-Benz Mobility is present in Europe in operational fleet management and vehicle leasing and is responsible for around 400,000 vehicles. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Mobility invests in the market for urban mobility services: The FREE NOW Joint Venture is a pioneer of multimodal mobility with its digital Mobility-as-a-Service platform. The Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS), which is behind the CHARGE NOW Joint Venture, brings together drivers of electric vehicles and charging station operators. The portfolio also includes StarRides a limousine transport service joint venture in China and the participation in the Berlin chauffeur service Blacklane. In 2022, Mercedes-Benz Mobility financed or leased around every second of the Mercedes-Benz Group's vehicles sold worldwide. This corresponds to a contract volume of 132.4 billion €. The business segment generated sales of 27.0 billion in 2022 and achieved an EBIT adjusted of 2.4 billion €. Mercedes-Benz Mobility operates in 35 countries.

