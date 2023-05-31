Tech industry veteran with 20 years of experience delivering world-class software products and services to lead the business to its next stage of growth

Digital.ai, the leading enterprise platform for AI-driven software development, today announced Wing To has been promoted to general manager of the Intelligent DevOps (IDO) business. He joined the company in 2020 and most recently served as vice president of R&D of Intelligent DevOps at Digital.ai. He succeeds Derek Holt, who was promoted to CEO in February.

"Wing has been instrumental not only in the transformation of the IDO business unit but the company as a whole," said Derek. "He will guide the Intelligent DevOps products through the next phase of development, aligning his deep understanding of both the market and our products to evolving customer needs and a dynamic business environment."

Wing brings more than 20 years of experience driving innovation and leading successful product and engineering teams. He joined Digital.ai after serving 14 years at IBM, in VP roles across strategy, product management and development where he delivered software solutions in agile transformation, DevOps, system and application management, IT Operations and IT Service Management. Prior to IBM, he was the SVP for products at Micromuse, delivering market- leading software in IT Operations and Network Management to the top Global 2000 Enterprises. Wing holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Imperial College, London, UK.

"I am excited to take on the general manager role at this time in Digital.ai's development," said Wing. "Organizations are navigating complex business environments and need data and insights that truly help them understand the impact that software delivery and digital transformation has on the entire business. Digital.ai customers depend on our products to help build and manage the software that runs their businesses and enables them to access the data companywide to make timely, accurate decisions."

Based out of London where he oversees teams from multiple countries, Wing reports directly to Derek. Access Wing's photo at https://tinyurl.com/2p8m5p7y.

