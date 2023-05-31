The technology executive brings enterprise sales and global expansion experience to the fast-growing scale up

Mentimeter, the leading audience engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Johann Butting to its board of directors. Butting has a background in growing the enterprise sales operations of successful international technology companies, including Google, Dropbox, and most recently Slack where he had been for the last six years as the senior vice president of sales.

Johann Butting delivering a talk on Driving Success Through Alignment, Collaboration and Accountability at TEDxMünster in 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Butting joins Mentimeter's board of directors bringing more than two decades of experience driving sales growth within some of the most important global technology innovators in the world. During his time at Dropbox, Butting supported its growth to $1B in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2016. Similarly, Butting helped Slack grow from $200M in 2017 to $2B in ARR in 2023.

Butting's appointment comes on the heels of Mentimeter's successful Series C funding round in 2022, aimed to expand its growing enterprise offering, with special emphasis in North America. Butting will assist in guiding the effective use of these funds to grow the company's global footprint as Mentimeter moves to position itself as the industry leader.

"Johann brings insights and experience that will be essential to navigating the next phase of growth at Mentimeter," said Johnny Warström, co-founder and CEO of Mentimeter. "As a new member of our board of directors, Johann will provide a wealth of invaluable knowledge of building B2B SaaS companies in the last 20 years that will help propel Mentimeter's growth trajectory."

Katarina Bonde, chairperson of Mentimeter's board of directors added, "Johann's appointment to the board of directors brings a global perspective to an already impressive board. The relevance of Johann's enterprise growth experience from Dropbox and Slack is a key factor in his appointment by the nominating committee. I am looking forward to working with him as we continue on this incredible journey."

Through his time at Google, Dropbox, and Slack, Butting worked on products that have shaped the modern workplace, revolutionizing how we come together, communicate and collaborate. With Mentimeter, Butting will propel its mission to create better productivity, understanding and engagement in meetings by elevating every voice in the room.

"I have spent the last 20 years working with and building a passion for technology that has the potential to solve some of our most important problems storage with Dropbox, communication and collaboration with Slack, and now engagement and productivity with Mentimeter," said Butting, "Mentimeter is such an exciting, fast-growth company, and I am thrilled to join its board of directors."

For more information on Mentimeter's board of directors visit: https://www.mentimeter.com/investors/board-of-directors

About Mentimeter:

Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that makes it easier to gather input and beautifully visualize it in real-time transforming a passive audience into active contributors. Mentimeter is fundamentally changing the culture of presentations, lectures, and workshops in business and education from talking to listening. Since launching in 2012, users have gathered opinions, questions, and thoughts through more than 35 million presentations as Mentimeter has been adopted by thousands of organizations worldwide including 95% of all Fortune 500 companies.

