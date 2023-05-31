Astradyne, Inc.: Astral Dynamic Networks, Poised to Jolt Software Proficiencies in Productivity with its Forefront Intelligent Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Astral Dynamic Networks (ASTRADYNE) a United States development stage Company, creator, and provider of pioneering technology solutions, announced today the appointment of its Head of Offshore Technology Development and the engagement of Romanian development teams through InnovatorSpark assigned in connection with selected smart modules of its technology.

ASTRADYNE is deploying these teams to strengthen its product engineering efforts.

The Company named Mihai Runcan as its Head of Offshore Technology Development, and appointed him as a member of its Technology Board.

Mr. Runcan will lead offshore development efforts in connection with certain aspects of the Company's groundbreaking Cloud based Intelligent Platform and he will work with its CIO Nate Zaugg, COO Chad Atkinson and Co-Chief Product Designer Roberto Marchisio while reporting directly to Fabrizio Boccardi CEO and Co-Chief Product Designer of ASTRADYNE.

InnovatorSpark, an established Romanian software developer is ASTRADYNE's first licensed Partner Developer in Eastern Europe, assisting the Company with talent resources and recruiting requirements as well as customer service and retention.

The Company is working on new disruptive technology and services that promise to impact and transform how to connect, interact and achieve unmatched productivity in all business, commercial and social activities.

Mihai Runcan stated "I couldn't be more excited to be a meaningful part of ASTRADYNE's memorable vision and endeavor to transform and improve all commerce and social interaction. I am a firm believer that ASTRADYNE's CEO Fabrizio Boccardi is an ingenious leader, poised to overhaul using most efficient and innovative technology, how we all communicate, negotiate, and transact."

ASTRADYNE aims to launch its software in the market as soon as its technology is perfected with an anticipated public listing of its securities or IPO on the docket by 2026 or 2027.

About ASTRADYNE:

Astral Dynamic Networks (" ASTRADYNE, INC") is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses evolutionary high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications focused on providing innovative means of commerce and communication via groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. ASTRADYNE is pioneering novel systems and technologies designed to revolutionize the digital highway for commerce and social interplay. Its technology solutions are impactful and transformational, designed to forge the future of commerce and social interaction, defying limitations, and creating the future of business and consumer exchange through next generation commerce.

About InnovatorSpark:

InnovatorSpark is a software company based in Romania's Silicon Valley - Cluj-Napoca, serving clients all over the world. The Company has grown exponentially in the last several years due to the expertise and dedication of its highly qualified teams of architects, engineers, designers, and analysts. From staff augmentation to end-to-end software development, InnovatorSpark is dedicated to delivering excellence and authenticity while meeting the highest standards of technical expertise. www.InnovatorSpark.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including acceptance of Astradyne's products, increased levels of competition for Astradyne's new products and technological changes, Astradyne's dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks.

