Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Hoylu AB is removed (303/23)

On August 25, 2021, the shares in Hoylu AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On May 10, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 89.2 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares (HOYLU, ISIN code SE0009581192, order book ID 133092) in Hoylu AB. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.