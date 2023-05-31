Findings: findings.co Revolutionizes the Vendor Security Compliance Assessment and Audit Processes

Introducing the Industry-First Generative AI-Powered Automated Auditor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Findings.co, the all-in-one supply chain automation company, is proud to announce AssessmentAI, an integrated Generative AI technology, into the security assessment and audit processes. This groundbreaking integration will revolutionize the labor-intensive compliance landscape by enhancing efficiency and responsiveness for all stakeholders worldwide.

Assessment AI - the fastest, innovative assessment automation in the market

In an ever-growing connected landscape and global supply chain ecosystem, compliance assessments, including cybersecurity, privacy, ESG, financial, and operational, are critical in analyzing risk and safeguarding organizations from supply chain threats while meeting the rapidly evolving regulatory requirements.

Traditional assessment and audit methods are labor-intensive, costly, and highly dependent on skilled auditors - thus causing supply chain engagements to suffer from significant friction, low scalability, and regulatory infringements.

Leading the efforts in tackling this challenge, Findings.co is introducing an innovative solution by incorporating Generative AI technology into its global supply chain assessment and continuous monitoring solution.

By harnessing the capabilities of Generative AI, Findings.co ensures a faster, clearer, and simpler experience - along with superior vendor response experience and customer audit capabilities.

Vendors will have a set of capabilities supporting their customers' assessment response process: a more powerful automated response engine in any language, along with automated advisory tools that will ensure better and faster responses. Enterprises can now scale their assessment response rate and automate their vendor audit process. From evidence and response review through gap analysis and risk reduction plan generation, enterprises can achieve better vendor visibility, optimizing supply chain risk posture management while dramatically reducing vendor audit costs.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of Generative AI technology into our security assessment process," said Kobi Freedman, CEO of Findings.co. "Unlike any other assessment tool in the industry - we always bring a new level of intelligence to vendor assessments, enabling stakeholders to receive better responses and minimizing the need for manual audits and growing consulting costs. AssessmentAI not only explains each question but also provides tailored recommendations for responses, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in the assessment process."

Jonatan Perry, Findings.co CTO, also added, "Our goal is to revolutionize how organizations approach risk assessments, enabling them to operate with greater accuracy, scale, and resiliency. Generative AI's capabilities enable us to further enhance the significant unstructured processes in risk evaluation and verification."

The AssessmentAI technology is set to be publicly available for all vendors worldwide via the Findings platform, supporting both cybersecurity and ESG frameworks. Enterprises will have the opportunity to participate in the beta phase upon acceptance. Findings.co invites vendors and enterprises alike to join this exciting new chapter in the evolution of cybersecurity.

For more information about Findings.co and their innovative supply chain automation solutions, please visit www.findings.co.

About Findings.co:

Findings.co is an all-in-one supply chain automation company that revolutionizes security and ESG-related assessments and compliance. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to efficiency, Findings.co empowers organizations to enhance their security posture and drive sustainable practices throughout their supply chains.

