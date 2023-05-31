Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Commences 18,000+ Metre Drill Program on its Yukon Exploration Projects with Numerous Visible Gold Observations in Drill Hole

Phase III drilling underway at the Rogue Project's Valley Zone, Snowline's flagship near-surface, bulk tonnage gold discovery in the heart of its district-scale land position

Visible gold observed in 10 of first 14 core boxes (representing roughly 65 m) received from Valley's first drill hole of 2023

Upwards of 18,000 metres drilling planned across at least five targets using four drills, providing potential for significant new drill discoveries along with delineation, de-risking and possible expansion of Snowline's Valley zone.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2023 exploration and drilling program. Drill crews and geological staff recently mobilized to the Company's 50-person Forks Camp, which supports its Rogue, Einarson, Ursa and Cynthia projects. Phase III diamond drilling is underway at the Valley Zone on Snowline's flagship Rogue Project to expand and advance the target towards an initial mineral resource estimate. Additional drilling and extensive surface work is planned across the Rogue Project and Snowline's broader project portfolio.

"Following a transformative year in 2022, we are excited to be back in the field with a larger and more advanced 2023 exploration campaign," said Thomas Branson, Snowline's Vice President of Exploration. "Our team has done fantastic work in getting us off to an early start. This season will see us pursue two key objectives: 1) to further advance the Rogue Project's Valley discovery through efficient de-risking and delineation, as the scale, grade and consistency of our 2022 results from Valley rank highly among near-surface, bulk tonnage gold deposits and discoveries drilled anywhere in the world last year; and 2) to make additional drill discoveries at Rogue and on our broader project portfolio. We see Valley not only as an exceptional discovery, but also as a strong proof-of-concept for the geological potential of our district-scale and still largely unexplored land position."

2023 EXPLORATION CAMPAIGN

Rogue Project

Approximately 15,000 m of the 18,000+ m of diamond drilling budgeted for 2023 is planned for the Rogue project, using the three drill rigs currently on site. Of this drilling, 10,000 m will target Valley, while the additional 5,000 m will be used for a Phase II program at Gracie and for Phase I drilling of additional targets. This work will be complemented by an extensive program of stream sediment, soil and rock sampling along with prospecting and geological mapping to follow up on various unexplained geochemical anomalies throughout the project, with the goal of generating additional new targets with potential for grade and scale. A project-level aerial ZTEM survey totalling roughly 3,000 line-km is planned, and it may be complemented by additional magnetic or other geophysical surveying specific to individual targets. Additional details of the Rogue exploration campaign can be found in the Company's May 2 News Release.

Other Snowline Properties

Outside of Rogue, the Company is planning Phase I drill programs on three or more additional projects using a fourth drill, following up on historical prospecting results and regional work done by the Company over the past two field seasons. Following initial surface-based field programs commencing in June, drilling is expected to commence in mid July. Potential targets for this drilling include:

Tosh Project, Southwestern Yukon: Untested orogenic gold targets associated with 1 and 2 km gold-in-soil anomalies, widespread alteration, and prospecting grab samples from below detection up to 6.8 g/t Au and up to 1.1 kg/t Ag.

Untested orogenic gold targets associated with 1 and 2 km gold-in-soil anomalies, widespread alteration, and prospecting grab samples from below detection up to 6.8 g/t Au and up to 1.1 kg/t Ag. Cliff Project, Southwestern Yukon: Untested orogenic gold target associated with a 1,600 m by 300 m gold-in-soil-and-talus-fine anomaly with values averaging 0.179 ppm (g/t) Au; up to 3.1 g/t Au in talus fines.

Untested orogenic gold target associated with a 1,600 m by 300 m gold-in-soil-and-talus-fine anomaly with values averaging 0.179 ppm (g/t) Au; up to 3.1 g/t Au in talus fines. Rainbow Project, Central Yukon: Untested reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) target associated with a 1 km scale gold-bismuth-tellurium gold-in-soil-and-talus-fine anomaly along the edge of a 2-3 km magnetic anomaly.

Untested reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) target associated with a 1 km scale gold-bismuth-tellurium gold-in-soil-and-talus-fine anomaly along the edge of a 2-3 km magnetic anomaly. Olympus Project (formerly Golden Oly): Untested and partially tested RIRGS and porphyry targets associated with significant geochemical anomalies, acquired by Snowline in September 2022.

The proportion and total amount of drilling planned for each target, along with certain other planned surface activities, are rough working guides and are adaptable based on drill results and other observations or factors throughout the season.

ABOUT ROGUE

The Valley Zone on Snowline's flagship Rogue Project is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production such as Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Early drill results demonstrate unusually high gold grades for such a system, present near surface across drill intersections of hundreds of metres. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and while initial results are encouraging, the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until additional work is completed.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. The Rogue Project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

