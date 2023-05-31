The Enterprise Summit at Catalyst will feature senior partnership leaders from top enterprise technology organizations showcasing best run partnership programs

San Bernardino, California and St. Simons Island, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - WorkSpan, the world's #1 partner co-sell solution and Partnership Leaders, the world's largest community of partnership professionals and executives, are proud to announce our increased commitment to elevating partnerships in the technology industry by launching the Enterprise Summit at Catalyst.

As part of the Partnership Leaders Catalyst in Denver this August, the event will foster meaningful discussions and share valuable insights on partnership strategies tailored for technology companies targeting large enterprise customers.

The Enterprise Summit at Catalyst brings together industry thought leaders, partnership executives, and key stakeholders to exchange knowledge, explore emerging trends, and drive innovation for strategic partnerships. By joining forces, Partnership Leaders and WorkSpan aim to create a platform that empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their partnerships.

"We are thrilled to partner with Partnership Leaders to bring the Enterprise Summit at Catalyst to the technology community," said Amit Sinha, President at WorkSpan. "This event represents our shared vision of enhancing collaboration, enabling partnership success, and driving value for technology companies in their pursuit of enterprise customers."

The Summit will feature engaging keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and panel discussions led by senior partnership leaders and industry experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, learn best practices, and network with peers and leaders from the technology and partnership ecosystem.

"We are excited to collaborate with WorkSpan on the Enterprise Summit at Catalyst," said Asher Mathew, CEO of Partnership Leaders. "This event will be a game-changer for partnership professionals seeking to leverage partnerships as a strategic growth driver. We believe in the power of collaboration and are dedicated to empowering technology companies to thrive in the enterprise market."

The Enterprise Summit at Catalyst will take place during Catalyst on August 22nd and 23rd in Denver. Registration details and a full agenda will be available soon on the event website. For sponsorship opportunities or further information, please contact Shubank Shekar at sales@partnershipleaders.com.

About WorkSpan:

WorkSpan is the #1 co-sell solution that empowers companies to turbocharge and scale their co-sell revenue growth. Partnership and Sales teams use WorkSpan's secure SaaS solution to collaborate with partners on deals, exchange co-sell referrals from inside their CRM, manage shared pipeline, and track performance on a live dashboard.

WorkSpan powers the top 10 business ecosystems in the technology and communications industry today, managing over $50 billion in joint pipeline, 6x faster speed to market for joint solutions, and 2x partner manager productivity. Customers include Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, AWS, VMware, Deloitte, Kyndryl, Wipro, Ericsson, and others.

About Partnership Leaders:

Partnership Leaders is a trusted community of partnership professionals dedicated to sharing insights, fostering collaboration, and promoting excellence in the field of strategic partnerships. Through events, resources, and networking opportunities, Partnership Leaders helps partnership executives elevate their strategies and achieve exceptional results.

