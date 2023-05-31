Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that it has been positioned as a Market Leader in Ardent Partners' 2023 ePayables Technology Advisor research report for a third consecutive time. Esker achieved top scores on both axes of the report's evaluation categories (solution and provider strengths).

Ardent Partners highlights the scope and depth of Esker's Accounts Payable solution within its Source-to-Pay suite, its strength in invoice processing automation as well as its market-leading reporting and persona-based dashboards.

Ardent Partners' report evaluates 12 of the market's top ePayables technology solutions and provides valuable information, analysis and recommendations to Accounts Payable (AP), Finance and Procure-to-Pay (P2P) leaders looking to optimize their processes.

"Esker deserves strong consideration from any large and mid-size enterprise exploring an ePayables transformation or automation project, including those with a global focus and moderate-to-high levels of complexity," said Bob Cohen, Vice President of Research at Ardent Partners and report co-author. "Among other notable strengths, Esker features a well-designed interface, dashboards and analytics that provide an excellent user experience."

Esker was also recognized for its comprehensive solution offering that includes supplier management, procurement, B2B payment capabilities, compliance and sourcing. Esker's increased use of AI technologies (e.g., machine learning) and enhanced ePayables capabilities further strengthen its core AP automation functionality.

"We are proud to be named a leading solution provider in the ePayables market for the third year," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "This recognition validates our commitment to supporting businesses in the digital transformation of their source-to-pay processes with innovative and user-friendly solutions."

For more details on Esker's positioning as a Market Leader in the 2023 ePayables Technology Advisor, download the report here.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best-in-Class performance for procurement and finance departments within the enterprise. Since 2010, Ardent Partners has actively covered the procurement, ePayables, FinTech, and workforce solutions marketplace and produced research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and select the best-fit solutions for their needs.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005102/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Christina Davies

Tel: (972) 366-7453 cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 emmanuel.olivier@esker.com