Bumper's Breakthrough DeFi Protocol Set to Reshape Options Pricing

London, United Kingdom, 05/31/2023, Chainwire

Marking a seismic shift in the digital asset landscape, DeFi platform Bumper today unveiled the findings of their comprehensive simulation, exhibiting new pricing efficiencies over traditional options desks ahead of the protocol launch in August 2023.

This report delineates a milestone in financial technology, showcasing an altogether new financial instrument that consistently outperforms existing options desks in generating both competitive premia and sustainable yields, backtested against genuine, multi-year historical cryptocurrency market data and options prices.

The report is the culmination of a two-year exercise in Research and Development powered by a USD20m investment and derived in collaboration with CADLabs and the Swiss Centre for Cryptoeconomics.

Key highlights from the simulation report: . On average, Bumper Takers paid 9.3% cheaper premia than buyers of traditional put options. . During the 2022 bear market, Bumper's simulation showed a yield improvement of 46.2% for Makers comparedto options pricing, without resorting to token incentives. . The protocol remained solvent throughout the simulated conditions. . Despite having different inputs and methodology, Bumper's results reveal a remarkable correlation withthe Nobel Prize-winning Black-Scholes model.

These results have been pivotal in understanding and honing the resilience of the Bumper protocol across diverse market conditions.

On the release of the report, Bumper CEO Jonathan DeCarteret expressed, "By challenging and potentially reshaping

the accepted norms of options pricing, Bumper stands to revolutionise not just the crypto options market, but also

has the potential to penetrate traditional finance and disrupt the colossal USD13T derivatives market in the future."

The report underscores the anticipated outcomes of Bumper's dynamic pricing, based on forward volatility rather than the usual implied volatility.

The findings of the simulation report positions Bumper as an immensely appealing prospect for institutions and fund managers, in addition to retail crypto investors.

The economic simulation report released today marks the most significant validation of Bumper's innovative approach to date, and signals what could be one of the most substantial challenges to the Black-Scholes derived pricing in half a century.

Read Bumper's simulation report here and for more information on the protocol visit https://bumper.fi.

About Bumper

Bumper is a DeFi risk market that provides protection from downside volatility in the price of crypto assets. Users buying protection (Takers) set a price at which they wish to protect their crypto should the price fall, but they don't lose out if the market heads upwards. Conversely, other users (Makers) earn a yield by providing stablecoin liquidity to the protocol.

Learn more about Bumper

Contact CMO Jason Suttie Bumper marketing@bumper.fi

