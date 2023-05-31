Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, has made progress in addressing regulatory inquiries and filing audited financial statements.

Over the past few months, the NetCents' team has been diligently compiling its 2021 financial statements in advance of its 2021 yearend audit. Following the completion of the 2020 filings in October 2022, the Company received numerous informational requests from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) during the period from October 2022 through February 2023. These requests included auditor's work papers and other documents regarding the 2020 audited financial statements. NetCents promptly responded to all inquiries from the BCSC, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and cooperation. It is important to note that at this time no regulatory actions have been taken against the Company.

"Despite the numerous challenges, unexpected delays, and regulatory obstacles, the journey of witnessing the pioneering evolution of accounting in the cryptocurrency sector has been a necessary and enlightening process. Frustrations arose from setbacks and regulatory hurdles, but they have also served as catalysts for growth and development, revealing the industry's resilience and adaptability. As a result, a sense of optimism persists, fueled by the groundbreaking progress that continues to unfold in this rapidly evolving field." - Clayton Moore, Founder & CEO, NetCents Technology.

The Company believes that the heightened level of oversight results from regulatory uncertainty in the cryptocurrency industry, the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, and our delayed filings. However, NetCents intends to reasonably address all inquiries and has taken this opportunity to improve its processes, ensuring the delivery of reliable and transparent financial information to its shareholders.

In the coming weeks and months, NetCents will continue to focus on filing all regulatory financial reports with the purpose of lifting the trading halt on our common stock. The Company expresses its gratitude for the ongoing support of its shareholders and reaffirms its commitment to driving the growth of NetCents.

On March 1, 2023, the Company updated investors with its key performance indicators illustrating solid performance from our ongoing marketing and sales efforts. The momentum continued in April of this year with another record month of processing volumes. April's transactional volumes alone exceeded the first 3 months of Calendar year 2022, combining this with the first 5 months of FY 2023 and we are on track for FY 2023 results to nearly double our FY 2022 volume results.

As of today, the Company continues to be subject to a cease trade order and is working diligently to complete the annual financial statements for the fiscal years ending October 31, 2021, and October 31, 2022.

